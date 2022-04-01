Press Release: SIKA CLOSES TRANSACTION CONCERNING DIVESTMENT OF EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

SIKA CLOSES TRANSACTION CONCERNING DIVESTMENT OF EUROPEAN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS BUSINESS

Sika has closed the transaction related to the divestment of the European industrial coatings business. The deal was announced on August 19, 2021. The associated sales proceeds amount to EUR 200 million. The transaction will have a positive one-time impact on the profitability of Sika in the first half-year 2022. The final effect on the financial statements will be presented in the half-year report to be published on July 22, 2022.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_fGSpTB6uh-yZ6-yOsflgDapNVpdOI6QpCLxOkOlbcHsreSWYzcqt8r3whNgbLqIeKyRI4eoNxmu-aca_0D_hAmNQunj8anzvtjZCI6lxNHcUpZx7qdJrboVqv7_wFm0

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sX8wQCJlK_eL0WkfvdunvKxKcWgVfbrA88aQXzSJq2v0Vwa9Q-eYHgT5FhW65SI7pbhuKycs2DtfRO6F5c-eLgOBKRDUrJxTGqCFYD8ZClbSem5ZdsO0t3AO-DNHCRgT7rxsnnmF2LRqjR13FLqvfYpQCLbPgsa4EUf1xpKghE8=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)