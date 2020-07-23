|
Press Release: SIKA DEFIES CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WITH GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF 2.9%
-- Sales growth of 2.9% in local currencies to CHF 3,614.6 million (--3.2%
in CHF)
-- High negative currency effect of --6.1% (impact of minus CHF 225 million
in sales and CHF 29 million in EBIT)
-- Maintained high EBITDA margin of over 16% (currency adjusted absolute
EBITDA was flat)
-- Operating profit (EBIT) at CHF 410.2 million (--14.8%)
-- Increased operating free cash flow amounting to CHF 254.7 million
(+41.7%)
-- Closing of acquisition of Adeplast (Romania), takeover of Modern
Waterproofing Group (Egypt), and buildup of a new factory in Barranquilla
(Colombia)
-- Outlook for the second half of the year: Sika is expecting more favorable
market conditions. With the anticipated improvement in sales volumes, the
company expects an over-proportional EBIT increase for the second half of
the year
-- Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable
growth
Despite the substantial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the company
was able to continue its growth trajectory, reporting a sales growth of
2.9% in local currencies to CHF 3,614.6 million for the first half of
2020. A high negative currency effect of --6.1% led to a decline in
sales of --3.2% in Swiss francs (which corresponds to around CHF 225
million). Acquisition effect contributed 13.4% to growth. At --10.5%,
organic growth was negative in the first half of the year. In March,
April, and May, the business was impacted by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic in almost all subsidiaries. In June, Sika recorded a positive
organic sales growth for the first time since February, as lockdown
measures ended or were significantly relaxed in many countries. Business
activities started to normalize, and the dynamics in the construction
sector picked up.
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "Around 35 of the 100 countries
Sika is present in experienced a full lockdown for about two months in
the first half of the year, and the rest of our countries have been
strongly impacted by the pandemic. With our local management structure
in place, we quickly adapted globally to the changing market conditions
in the respective countries. We swiftly implemented the necessary
measures to protect our employees, customers, and suppliers, whilst
simultaneously maintaining our supply chain and business activities with
a focus on consistent cost management. Thanks to our high speed of
implementation and the proximity to our customers in all countries, we
were able to quickly grasp business opportunities and thus capture
further market share. I would like to thank all of our employees
worldwide for their great efforts and never losing focus during this
challenging time."
INCREASED MATERIAL MARGIN -- STRONG FOCUS ON CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY
The reduced sales volumes in the months March, April, and May had a
negative impact on profitability. Nevertheless, the material margin
increased to 54.6% (previous year: 53.8%) in the first half of the year.
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was
maintained on a high level with the EBITDA margin reaching 16.4%
(previous year: 16.7%). On a currency adjusted basis, absolute EBITDA
was flat.
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to CHF 410.2 million (previous year:
CHF 481.7 million) a decline of --14.8%. EBIT was impacted by a negative
operating leverage (March to May), initial expenses in connection with
structural adjustments and efficiency measures, as well as integration
costs in connection with the acquisition of Parex. The negative currency
effect of --6.1% further reduced the EBIT by CHF 29 million.
Strong focus on liquidity and cash management resulted in a high
operating free cash flow of CHF 254.7 million which exceeded previous
year by CHF 75 million. Key drivers of this were an optimized inventory
management, a focus on accounts receivables, and reduced capital
expenditures.
GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES DESPITE NUMEROUS LOCKDOWNS
Sales in the first half year includes a substantial acquisition effect
of Parex, with the total acquisition effect amounting to 13.4%.
The EMEA region grew by 3.2% in local currencies in the first half of
the year. In June, the region achieved single-digit organic growth after
already exhibiting a considerable improvement in May compared to April.
The impact of the pandemic was limited in most Central European
countries, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern European
countries, and Nordic countries. The UK and the Middle East, which still
show a very diverse picture, slightly improved in June. In May, Southern
Europe showed the biggest improvement versus the previous month, with
most lockdown restrictions being eased in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and
France, with the latter returning to growth in June. Across the entire
EMEA region, direct sales activities can again be supported with
customer visits. Digital sales support measures, such as webinars,
continue to be used to maintain close contact with customers.
In the first half of the year, the Americas region recorded growth in
local currency of 2.6%. Despite higher COVID-19 infection rates in the
USA, Mexico, and Brazil, Sika saw an improvement in the Americas region
in June. Canada in particular recorded a strong performance with
positive organic growth. In the USA, operating profit remained unchanged
in June compared to the previous year, with the distribution business
even recording double-digit growth in sales. The business in the
Americas region was most heavily impacted by the pandemic in May. During
this month, many major cities in North America were affected by
stringent restrictions and several Latin American countries were in a
complete lockdown. In Latin America, the development continues to be
uncertain, as most countries are still in a partial or total lockdown,
with repeated transitioning between reopening and more restrictive
measures.
The Asia/Pacific region reported a growth of 21.8% in local currencies
in the first half of the year. Despite numerous extended lockdowns,
several key countries were back to growth in June. China in particular
recorded double-digit growth and most Target Markets are also back to
growth. The Parex business, with its granular distribution channels,
has proven to be quite resilient throughout the crisis. The operating
business in Japan is slowly recovering. In parts of Southeast Asia, many
countries remained in lockdown for a longer period of time, whereas the
situation in Vietnam and Thailand improved more quickly. Australia
recorded organic growth in the first half of the year.
Global Business: In the first half of the year, the automotive industry
reported a decline of --35% in car build rates. While some signs of
improvement are visible in June, it is expected to take some time until
the numbers climb back to 2019 levels again. Sika has therefore focused
the business on lower capacity requirements and invested in process
improvements. Most car manufacturers in China, Europe, and North America
halted production for a longer period of time during the first six
months of the year, with Chinese manufacturers being the first to
restart their operations. From May onwards, car production in China is
back on the growth trajectory and incentives are boosting customer
demand. For the first half of the year, Global Business posted negative
growth in local currencies of --23.1%, therefore developing more
favorably than the global automotive sector.
Despite the coronavirus-related forecasted decline in automotive sales,
Sika is confident that the megatrends in modern auto manufacturing, such
as electromobility and lightweight construction, will help Sika to
continue to gain market share and generate profitable, long-term growth.
OUTLOOK
Despite the coronavirus crisis and its impact on business operations,
Sika confirms its strategic targets 2023. The organization will continue
to be aligned for sustainable, long-term success and profitable growth.
By targeting six strategic pillars -- market penetration, innovation,
operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and
sustainability --, Sika is seeking to grow by 6%--8% a year in local
currencies until 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%--18%
from 2021 onwards. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics,
procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual
improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.
In June, Sika has seen a further improving trend in construction markets
and sales volumes are steadily returning to normal levels. Global
construction activity is gaining momentum thanks to the gradual
reopening of construction sites around the world.
For the second half of the year, Sika is expecting more favourable
market conditions. With the anticipated improvement in sales volumes,
the company expects an over-proportional EBIT increase for the second
half of the year.
KEY FIGURES HALF-YEAR 2020
1/1/2019 - 1/1/2020 -
in CHF mn 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Change in %
----------------------------------------- ---------- ---------- -----------
Net sales 3,732.4 3,614.6 -3.2
----------------------------------------- ---------- ---------- -----------
Gross result 2,008.9 1,973.2 -1.8
----------------------------------------- ---------- ---------- -----------
Operating profit before depreciation
(EBITDA) 623.8 593.6 -4.8
----------------------------------------- ---------- ---------- -----------
Operating profit (EBIT) 481.7 410.2 -14.8
