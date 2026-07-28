Sika Aktie
WKN: 858573 / ISIN: CH0000587979
|
28.07.2026 04:59:43
Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS 4.0% LOCAL CURRENCY -2-
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Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 3.45 3.43 -0.6
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Operating free cash flow 181.9 139.6 -23.3
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Balance sheet total(1) 15,393.3 16,017.3
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Shareholders' equity(1) 6,186.1 6,817.2
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Equity ratio in %(1,2) 40.2 42.6
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Return on capital employed (ROCE)
in %(1,3) 13.5 12.0
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(1) As at June 30, 2025 / June 30, 2026.
(2) Shareholders' equity divided by balance sheet
total.
(3) Capital employed = current assets, PPE, intangible
assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities,
current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bonds).
NET SALES BY REGION
1/1/2025 -- 1/1/2026 -- Change compared to previous year
in CHF million 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 (+/-- in %)
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in Swiss in local Currency Acquisition
francs currencies impact effect
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By region
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EMEA 2,527.7 2,626.4 3.9 7.7 -3.8 2.4
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Americas 1,984.4 1,904.8 -4.0 2.9 -6.9 0.2
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Asia/Pacific 1,164.3 1,058.6 -9.1 -2.0 -7.1 0.1
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Net sales 5,676.4 5,589.8 -1.5 4.0 -5.5 1.1
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Products for
construction
industry 4,821.7 4,745.4 -1.6 4.1 -5.7 1.3
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Products for
industrial
manufacturing 854.7 844.4 -1.2 3.6 -4.8 0.0
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Webcast on July 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)
A webcast will be held today in connection with the
publication of the half-year results.
https://streaming-solutions.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BMRJa00GSmuscXVH8gW7mg
www.sika.com/hy-webcast
Click this link to join the webcast with Thomas Hasler
(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik
Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR), and
Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations).
A recording of the webcast will be made available
on the Sika website in the "Investors" area.
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FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Sika Investor Day Thursday, October 1, 2026
Results first nine months 2026 Friday, October 23, 2026
Media conference / analyst presentation
on full-year results 2026 Friday, February 19, 2027
59th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 23, 2027
Net sales first quarter 2027 Tuesday, April 13, 2027
Half-year report 2027 Tuesday, July 27, 2027
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aLAVHpodhM1GjpYCn9aOIrvAYBFbq2U2c7OLOTREvAmegBcBgmik-uV4Mnn80jajVcP-eni1R36zAIfqrrqXkLgXNTfTIe6DsNXb2w62wvhMeWzTKYvUVCLBA413W_nB
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lUCKnYhWC8tmv_5Ph_GArY-h1TJ5hcxW5A5WSnmi23wbXRifl6DNNTCPrR3EFXYTVGNSVN44CSPD2m1XpZI-edmR9zENQdLgXHLLj5niHBh2zHYTnWKoUUnEzBnoQMShbUPmCMPsMnOxzSiQnQvozFBBHwfpahRroaNsrTUi8YI=
Half-Year Report 2026 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=grgdO5QmqE8flNUZHu7yaBMMCnvzgIqUTy1BJ2vqxxbVxHTUn3JQWL82yJS2o1l6VLdplcdy4xSzONiZ9AeOlhYJPFP27Z4h_F7P2blVh3R3LgZY3FMtveciiw--1icmYywAb81IJbYewuHZao3ajNc38DachdsvxYIaq9lPp4I-Ng5ZPpO_evSLmVOln5ix
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)
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