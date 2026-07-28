Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS 4.0% LOCAL CURRENCY -2

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 3.45 3.43 -0.6

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Operating free cash flow 181.9 139.6 -23.3

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Balance sheet total(1) 15,393.3 16,017.3

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Shareholders' equity(1) 6,186.1 6,817.2

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Equity ratio in %(1,2) 40.2 42.6

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

in %(1,3) 13.5 12.0

--------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------

(1) As at June 30, 2025 / June 30, 2026.

(2) Shareholders' equity divided by balance sheet

total.

(3) Capital employed = current assets, PPE, intangible

assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities,

current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bonds).

NET SALES BY REGION

1/1/2025 -- 1/1/2026 -- Change compared to previous year

in CHF million 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 (+/-- in %)

-------------- ----------- ----------- --------------------------------------------

in Swiss in local Currency Acquisition

francs currencies impact effect

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

By region

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

EMEA 2,527.7 2,626.4 3.9 7.7 -3.8 2.4

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Americas 1,984.4 1,904.8 -4.0 2.9 -6.9 0.2

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Asia/Pacific 1,164.3 1,058.6 -9.1 -2.0 -7.1 0.1

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Net sales 5,676.4 5,589.8 -1.5 4.0 -5.5 1.1

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Products for

construction

industry 4,821.7 4,745.4 -1.6 4.1 -5.7 1.3

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Products for

industrial

manufacturing 854.7 844.4 -1.2 3.6 -4.8 0.0

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Webcast on July 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

A webcast will be held today in connection with the

publication of the half-year results.

https://streaming-solutions.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BMRJa00GSmuscXVH8gW7mg

www.sika.com/hy-webcast

Click this link to join the webcast with Thomas Hasler

(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik

Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR), and

Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations).

A recording of the webcast will be made available

on the Sika website in the "Investors" area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Sika Investor Day Thursday, October 1, 2026

Results first nine months 2026 Friday, October 23, 2026

Media conference / analyst presentation

on full-year results 2026 Friday, February 19, 2027

59th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 23, 2027

Net sales first quarter 2027 Tuesday, April 13, 2027

Half-year report 2027 Tuesday, July 27, 2027

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aLAVHpodhM1GjpYCn9aOIrvAYBFbq2U2c7OLOTREvAmegBcBgmik-uV4Mnn80jajVcP-eni1R36zAIfqrrqXkLgXNTfTIe6DsNXb2w62wvhMeWzTKYvUVCLBA413W_nB

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lUCKnYhWC8tmv_5Ph_GArY-h1TJ5hcxW5A5WSnmi23wbXRifl6DNNTCPrR3EFXYTVGNSVN44CSPD2m1XpZI-edmR9zENQdLgXHLLj5niHBh2zHYTnWKoUUnEzBnoQMShbUPmCMPsMnOxzSiQnQvozFBBHwfpahRroaNsrTUi8YI=

Half-Year Report 2026 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=grgdO5QmqE8flNUZHu7yaBMMCnvzgIqUTy1BJ2vqxxbVxHTUn3JQWL82yJS2o1l6VLdplcdy4xSzONiZ9AeOlhYJPFP27Z4h_F7P2blVh3R3LgZY3FMtveciiw--1icmYywAb81IJbYewuHZao3ajNc38DachdsvxYIaq9lPp4I-Ng5ZPpO_evSLmVOln5ix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)