Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS 4.0% LOCAL CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH AND UPGRADES FULL-YEAR GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

SIKA DELIVERS 4.0% LOCAL CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH AND UPGRADES FULL-YEAR GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

-- Sika posts half-year sales growth of 4.0% in local currencies; reported

sales of CHF 5.59 billion; (-1.5% in CHF, including a foreign currency

effect of -5.5%)

-- Organic growth of 2.9%; acquisition effect of 1.1%

-- Material margin up 60 bps year on year to 55.7%

-- EBITDA of CHF 1.06 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 19.0%; up 10 bps

year on year

-- Net profit of CHF 552.1 million (2025: CHF 554.4 million); diluted

earnings per share of CHF 3.43 (2025: CHF 3.45)

-- Operating free cash flow of CHF 139.6 million (2025: CHF 181.9 million)

-- Fast Forward program on track to deliver CHF 80 million in savings in

2026

-- Record employee engagement score of 88 index points, surpassing strategic

target

-- Outlook for 2026: Sales growth now expected 3% to 6% in local currencies;

EBITDA margin of 19.0% to 19.5%. Sika is comfortable with current

consensus CHF EBITDA expectations

-- Medium-term targets for sustainable, profitable growth reaffirmed under

Strategy 2028

In the first half of the year, Sika delivered 4.0% revenue growth in local currencies, with organic growth of 2.9%. In the second quarter, both local currency and organic growth accelerated compared to the first quarter, reaching 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively, with each region recording stronger revenue growth.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: "In the first half of the year, Sika delivered improved momentum, with the second quarter building on our good start to the year. Our investments in industry-leading innovation, efficient global manufacturing and sourcing, and our digital transformation allowed us to continue to gain market share throughout the first half of the year. Our focus on delivering a best-in-class customer value proposition and forging strong customer partnerships meant that we outpaced the construction market. As a result of our accelerating leadership in strategically important growth segments such as infrastructure and data centers, we expect to continue outperforming the industry. More and more customers are relying on Sika for their most critical projects because of our expertise and innovative solutions. We continuously innovate to develop and offer industry-leading products, and we partner with customers to deliver the best solutions. Our customer focus allows us to protect our leading margins."

"The Fast Forward program further strengthens our competitive position and our profitability. We will accelerate innovation, channel investments, digitalization, and strengthen our customer focus while delivering CHF 80 million in cost savings this year."

"I am extremely proud of the outstanding results of our Global Employee Survey. The engagement score of 88 index points reflects the exceptional motivation and commitment of our employees worldwide. In the first half of the year, our teams once again contributed to our strong results through their dedication and customer focus. Their engagement is the driving force behind Sika's success."

"Our year started strongly against a muted market and geopolitical uncertainty. Our continued share gains across our markets enable us to raise our revenue growth guidance from 1--4% to 3--6% in local currencies. We are comfortable with current consensus CHF EBITDA expectations."

INCREASED MATERIAL MARGIN -- EBITDA MARGIN RISES TO 19.0%

In the first half of 2026, Sika grew its material margin to 55.7% (2025: 55.1%). The key factors behind this increase were a sustained focus on product innovation, procurement efficiency, and pricing. Half-year EBITDA amounted to CHF 1,063.0 million (2025: CHF 1,070.4 million), representing a margin of 19.0% (2025: 18.9%).

Net profit in the reporting period amounted to CHF 552.1 million (2025: CHF 554.4 million). Operating free cash flow amounted to CHF 139.6 million (2025: CHF 181.9 million).

GAINS IN MARKET SHARE ACROSS ALL REGIONS

Sika accelerated local currency growth in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) to 7.7% (2025: 1.9%) in the first half of the year. Eastern Europe in particular recorded strong growth. Germany showed an improved second quarter performance. After a dip in March, the Middle East showed significant momentum in the second quarter and achieved strong double-digit growth, driven by infrastructure investment projects. Across the EMEA region, Sika's agile and resilient supply chain has proven to be a structural advantage -- deepening existing customer partnerships and accelerating new wins.

Sales in local currencies in the Americas region increased by 2.9% (2025: 3.5%). After a slow start to the year, regional performance improved in the second quarter. Infrastructure investments remained at a solid level in the first half of the year. Sika delivered strong growth across new and refurbishment infrastructure projects. Sika's growing leadership in data center projects drove another period of double-digit growth in this high-performing category. In Canada, Sika delivered strong growth through the first half of the year. Performance was mixed in Latin America, with modest growth overall.

Sales in local currencies in the Asia/Pacific region over the first half of the year decreased slightly by -2.0% (2025: -1.7%). The Chinese construction industry declined by a double-digit percentage, driven by continued weakness in residential construction. Excluding the Chinese construction business, Asia/Pacific posted good organic growth of 7.7%. Growth was strong across most of the region, with India and Southeast Asia being standouts.

IMPLEMENTATION OF FAST FORWARD ON TRACK

The implementation of Fast Forward is on track. The company has made targeted structural adjustments in China and introduced efficiency-enhancing measures in other markets. With Fast Forward, Sika is accelerating digital transformation, improving customer service, strengthening its supply chains, driving operational efficiency, and delivering on its ambition to become the digital market leader in the industry. The initiatives under Fast Forward have enabled Sika to handle recent supply chain volatility and fluctuating raw material costs effectively, thereby deepening its relationships with customers.

Sika expects to save around CHF 80 million in the 2026 financial year. The total annual savings of CHF 150 to 200 million will take full effect from 2028.

ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

In the first half of the year, Sika concluded the acquisition of the leading Swedish mortar manufacturer Finja, strengthening its presence in northern Europe and expanding its cross-selling opportunities across the Nordics. Sika also announced the acquisition of Akkim in the first half of the year, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives and sealants based in Turkey with annual net sales of around CHF 220 million. The closing of the acquisition is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

In the first half of the year, Sika made targeted investments to expand production capacity in growth regions. New plants were opened in Bangladesh (concrete admixtures and mortar), Tanzania (concrete admixtures and mortars for East Africa), Belgium (new plant and technology center for concrete admixtures), Argentina (dry mortar), Colombia (mortar, tile adhesives, and coatings), and the USA, specifically in Florida (concrete admixtures) and New Jersey (mortar). The new highly efficient plant in Florida features the highest level of automation among all Sika admixture plants in the country. In New Jersey, Sika expanded its production capacity in the northeast region, enabling it to supply construction projects locally in major metropolitan areas with high-performance products. With its new plant and technology center for concrete admixtures in Ham, Belgium, Sika is expanding its production and innovation capacity in Europe. Sika also established a new national subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan during the first half of the year, reinforcing its presence in Central Asia. Sika's global network now comprises 103 national subsidiaries.

OUTLOOK

After a strong first half of the year, Sika is raising its sales growth expectations for 2026 to between 3% and 6% in local currencies. For 2026, Sika expects the global market to remain muted. For the year as a whole, Sika expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of 19.0% to 19.5%, and is comfortable with current consensus CHF EBITDA expectations.

The measures taken as part of Fast Forward to increase productivity, accelerate innovation, and digitalize the entire value chain are strengthening Sika's leading market position and delivering measurable top- and bottom-line results. Sika is confirming its medium-term strategic targets for sustainable and profitable growth as part of Strategy 2028.

KEY FIGURES FIRST HALF OF 2026

1/1/2025 -- 1/1/2026 --

in CHF million 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 Change in %

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Net sales 5,676.4 5,589.8 -1.5

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Gross result 3,129.1 3,115.3 -0.4

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Operating profit before depreciation

(EBITDA) 1,070.4 1,063.0 -0.7

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Operating profit (EBIT) 798.1 796.1 -0.3

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Net profit 554.4 552.1 -0.4

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Basic earnings per share (EPS) 3.45 3.44 -0.3

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July 27, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)