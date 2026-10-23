Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS STRONG NINE-MONTH RESULTS WITH 4.8% SALES GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND REITERATES 2026 GUIDANCE

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

SIKA DELIVERS STRONG NINE-MONTH RESULTS WITH 4.8% SALES GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND REITERATES 2026 GUIDANCE

-- Sika posts strong nine-month sales growth of 4.8% in local currencies;

reported sales of CHF 8.71 billion (+1.6% in CHF, including a foreign

currency effect of -3.2%)

-- Organic growth of 3.5%; acquisition effect of 1.3%

-- Material margin up 40 basis points year on year to 55.4%

-- EBITDA increased by 1.9% to CHF 1.68 billion, with an EBITDA margin of

19.2%

-- Net profit of CHF 887.8 million (2025: CHF 870.9 million); diluted

earnings per share of CHF 5.52 (2025: CHF 5.42)

-- Fast Forward on track to deliver benefits of CHF 80 million in 2026 and

CHF 150 to 200 million from 2028

-- Bolt-on growth strategy continues: Akkim acquisition successfully

completed; Azpects Group acquired in the UK; agreement reached to take

over the adhesives business of Resonac Corporation in Japan

-- Guidance for 2026 reiterated

Thomas Hasler, CEO: "Sika's momentum continued through the third quarter, with 6.1% local currency growth and 4.8% for the first nine months of the year. This performance reflects continued market share gains in what remains a muted market environment. We are delivering this outperformance from our leading global positions in attractive growth segments, particularly in large infrastructure projects, data centers, and energy infrastructure. It is Sika's expertise, value-creating innovation, and strong partnerships with customers who increasingly rely on our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions that enable us to sustain our market share gains across our footprint. At the same time, our global supply chain makes Sika a trusted partner for a growing number of customers around the world."

"One year after its launch, Sika's Fast Forward program is delivering its expected results. Our productivity measures have been successfully implemented, and we are on track to achieve savings of CHF 80 million in 2026. Our focus from here is to strengthen our leading positions and accelerate growth initiatives to deliver further outperformance. We are implementing targeted investments in digitalization, product innovation, and digital channels enhancing customer value. Fast Forward is increasing our competitiveness and laying the foundations for further sustainable and profitable growth."

INCREASED MATERIAL MARGIN -- EBITDA MARGIN 19.2%

In the first nine months of 2026, Sika continued its growth driven by industry outperformance. The company grew sales in local currencies by 4.8% and 6.2% excluding the decline of the Chinese construction business. Currency impact was at -3.2% on nine months' revenue growth. Sika's nine-month sales was CHF 8.71 billion (2025: CHF 8.58 billion).

Sika's nine-month material margin increased to 55.4% (2025: 55.0%), while its EBITDA margin was 19.2% (2025: 19.2%). The benefits of Fast Forward and disciplined pricing, supported by Sika's focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions for customers, are offsetting higher costs. Absolute operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 1.9% to CHF 1.68 billion in the first nine months (2025: CHF 1.64 billion).

Net profit for nine months amounted to CHF 887.8 million (2025: CHF 870.9 million).

GAINS IN MARKET SHARE ACROSS ALL REGIONS

In the first nine months of the year, Sika grew sales in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) by 8.3% in local currencies (2025: 2.1%). Sika accelerated its sales in Germany as sentiment improved in the wake of federal funding for large infrastructure projects. The exceptional heat waves in July and August impacted construction activity in parts of Central and Southern Europe, causing a short-term slowdown. However, it recovered in September. The Middle East delivered strong double-digit growth with a focus on investments in large infrastructure projects where Sika benefits from deep customer partnerships and provides solutions for these complex builds. Across the EMEA region, Sika's improving leadership in strategically important growth segments and investment across products and distribution channels is leading to accelerating market share gains.

In the Americas region, nine-month sales grew by 4.1% in local currencies (2025: 2.9%), while the third quarter accelerated to 6.7%. Sika's performance gained momentum, driven by strong performance across large infrastructure projects, both in terms of new-build and renovation. Sika's data center growth continued at a double-digit pace, supplying more customers with more high-performance content across a growing number of solutions. Sika delivered good growth in Canada in the first nine months of the year, with a strong performance in its mining solutions business. Business in Latin America picked up momentum in the third quarter, mainly driven by large infrastructure projects.

In the Asia/Pacific region, sales in the first nine months declined -2.3% in local currencies (2025: -3.9%), with the third-quarter down 2.7%. The Chinese construction industry posted a double-digit decline due to continued weakness in residential construction. Adjusted for the Chinese construction business, the Asia/Pacific region recorded strong organic growth of 7.7%, driven by market share gains. Performance was particularly strong in India, where the infrastructure business continued to perform at a high level, and in Southeast Asia, where new commercial construction projects are driving growth.

FAST FORWARD ON TRACK

Sika's implementation of Fast Forward is on track to deliver the CHF 80 million benefits targeted for 2026. Productivity initiatives, including regional plant rationalization and operational optimization, led to a monthly savings run rate of CHF 8 million exiting the reporting period. Through Fast Forward, Sika is accelerating its growth through targeted investments in digital solutions that drive innovation, customer value, and operational excellence. Sika is progressing well with these growth strategies, which will deliver a total of CHF 150 million to CHF 200 million in benefits from 2028 with an attractive ROI.

ACQUISITIONS STRENGTHEN GROWTH PLATFORMS

During the third quarter, Sika completed the acquisition of Akkim, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives and sealants based in Turkey. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the adhesives and sealants industry and creates significant growth opportunities through a complementary product range with broader distribution, greater geographic reach, and expanded production capacity. Akkim is a fast-growing company, with net sales of around CHF 220 million in 2025. Sika expects to double Akkim's revenue within five years.

In October, Sika acquired the Azpects Group, a leading UK producer of polymeric sands for landscaping. The acquisition opens up attractive cross-selling opportunities thanks to the complementary product portfolios and distribution channels of the two companies, while also strengthening Sika's position in this fast-growing segment. In addition, Sika has agreed to acquire the adhesives business of Resonac Corporation, a Japan-based chemical company. Closing is expected in mid 2027.

OUTLOOK

Sika reiterates its full-year guidance as presented at the half-year results in July: Local currency growth of 3% to 6%, an EBITDA margin of 19.0% to 19.5%, and the consensus EBITDA of CHF 2,160 million as of 28 July 2026.

Sika confirms its medium-term strategic targets for sustainable and profitable growth as part of Strategy 2028.

KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026

in CHF million 1/1/2025--30/9/2025 1/1/2026--30/9/2026 Change in %

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

Net sales 8,578.1 8,711.8 1.6

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

Gross result 4,714.7 4,822.0 2.3

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

Operating profit before

depreciation (EBITDA) 1,644.7 1,676.2 1.9

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

Operating profit (EBIT) 1,237.9 1,265.8 2.3

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

Net profit 870.9 887.8 1.9

----------------------- ------------------- ------------------- -----------

NET SALES BY REGION

Change compared to prior year

in CHF million 1/1/2025--30/9/2025 1/1/2026--30/9/2026 (+/- in %)

-------------- ------------------- ------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------

In

Swiss In local Currency Acquisition

francs currencies(1) effect effect(2) Organic growth(3)

------ ------------- -------- ----------- -----------------

EMEA 3,834.0 4,054.6 5.8 8.3 -2.5 2.7 5.6

-------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- -----------------

Americas 2,996.6 3,019.6 0.8 4.1 -3.3 0.1 4.0

-------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- -----------------

Asia/Pacific 1,747.5 1,637.6 -6.3 -2.3 -4.0 0.0 -2.3

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October 22, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)