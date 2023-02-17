Press Release: SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES -2

Balance sheet total 10,706.8 11'319.2 +5.7

Shareholders' equity 4,395.9 4,967.1

Equity ratio in % 41.1 43.9

Net working capital 18.4 1,701.9 18.3 1,915.8

ROCE in % 20.1 21.6

Number of employees 27,059 27,708 +2.4

1) undiluted

The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the 2022 financial year can be downloaded at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpsX0NMtAIorJK0rOJLEg_eS-BleFVqGx_00ACdHPdPQpAycpmuCU18alNsq_SNNdjUjVIYXwxPEUHhnch1-1S0ymlR3lq7VkoDQBwN5jizOt49cL0hwr-rRcvImiya6reKHA5or9O-Cf-mYiND4QxoA= www.sika.com.

Link to Annual Report: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpt2hca7av4X94dplVGvv93n-Y4M_yX1oNDrZNbeeR1INB3bhxBfF0K8T2yTFTZz_cfnGREHkQ_lcdCo1jbnBkcq_uNpVV-SQE3OAMMN0c_47 www.sika.com/annualreport

Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst presentation of February 17, 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CET): https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpkLeUCrWWOfHR8KnTFbdXE92oSQCcAVXZhR-5m43zNsghkwa1yI3vMRY2x_oHBsW3PCSclpPaRRzrcGCds6TVTg= www.sika.com/live

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

55th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Net sales first quarter 2023 Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Half-Year Report 2023 Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Results first nine months 2023 Friday, October 20, 2023

Net sales 2023 Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 16, 2024

on 2023 full-year results

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4EcbegUmU8rZ4nsy4SgKBU4l9yBP1D5CVcH8DuArFSwRsgX40_ueIIQjhSWWFKkoIBFL-mmhDTmAgAp6UhCoiLOelDKxjlh2n6QiyPpWCMp4a9CJWeo1Gpc0nMmmHBNg

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. With more than 27,500 employees, the company generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

