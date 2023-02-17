|
17.02.2023 04:59:45
Press Release: SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES -2-
Balance sheet total 10,706.8 11'319.2 +5.7
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
Shareholders' equity 4,395.9 4,967.1
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
Equity ratio in % 41.1 43.9
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
Net working capital 18.4 1,701.9 18.3 1,915.8
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
ROCE in % 20.1 21.6
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
Number of employees 27,059 27,708 +2.4
------------------------ ---------- -------- ---------- -------- --------
1) undiluted
The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the 2022 financial year can be downloaded at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpsX0NMtAIorJK0rOJLEg_eS-BleFVqGx_00ACdHPdPQpAycpmuCU18alNsq_SNNdjUjVIYXwxPEUHhnch1-1S0ymlR3lq7VkoDQBwN5jizOt49cL0hwr-rRcvImiya6reKHA5or9O-Cf-mYiND4QxoA= www.sika.com.
Link to Annual Report: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpt2hca7av4X94dplVGvv93n-Y4M_yX1oNDrZNbeeR1INB3bhxBfF0K8T2yTFTZz_cfnGREHkQ_lcdCo1jbnBkcq_uNpVV-SQE3OAMMN0c_47 www.sika.com/annualreport
Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst presentation of February 17, 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CET): https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2zbrMr2hBMSpel2ZS_YOpkLeUCrWWOfHR8KnTFbdXE92oSQCcAVXZhR-5m43zNsghkwa1yI3vMRY2x_oHBsW3PCSclpPaRRzrcGCds6TVTg= www.sika.com/live
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
55th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Net sales first quarter 2023 Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Half-Year Report 2023 Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Results first nine months 2023 Friday, October 20, 2023
Net sales 2023 Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 16, 2024
on 2023 full-year results
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4EcbegUmU8rZ4nsy4SgKBU4l9yBP1D5CVcH8DuArFSwRsgX40_ueIIQjhSWWFKkoIBFL-mmhDTmAgAp6UhCoiLOelDKxjlh2n6QiyPpWCMp4a9CJWeo1Gpc0nMmmHBNg
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. With more than 27,500 employees, the company generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.
The media release and annual report can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=addmEsz3gZU8ysulDBWKsE5TFUyU04B0-8W69YD-B1kYDW4uRe33u7rinEFHmr-LknuQthh0CdVJIh5BL7wVxsTgb6j3Wgm2WyJlIpuuGp8GPu1teohOIppYamhg6e02WC_3EZCzrnapr4JxXRuJlXn_1I43on0sDPJzSDqBuxw=
Annual Report 2022 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=efM9D-iy7VtEuZu1aeburfoKWC9fm7ZifgaqHxQmPD1M8CVNygZhp4TaQPxfr32V9bOfKzvCaek6Wsd7zywU9DuIFyp1PIBGKUXxH31TRxjLLMJth743hvmXEHrDvSdo0WP4xV7ewxaNlwoTCn0yk7f0Lp-G3UEnALE2x55KIW8=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 16, 2023 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sika AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.02.23
|GNW-Adhoc: UMSATZ VON CHF 10 MILLIARDEN ÜBERTROFFEN - REKORD EBIT ERZIELT (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.23
|Press Release: SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES -2- (Dow Jones)
|
17.02.23
|Press Release: SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES MARK -- RECORD EBIT ACHIEVED (Dow Jones)
|
16.01.23
|Press Release: SIKA TO SELL SELECTED MBCC GROUP ADMIXTURE ASSETS TO INEOS ENTERPRISES (Dow Jones)
|
11.01.23
|Press Release: SIKA EXCEEDS SALES OF CHF 10 BILLION FOR THE FIRST TIME -- STRONG GROWTH OF 15.8% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES (Dow Jones)
|
31.10.22
|Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 600 MILLION BOND (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.22
|Press Release: SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN -2- (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.22
|Press Release: SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN DEMANDING MARKETS (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Sika AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.