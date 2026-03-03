Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS ITS DIGITAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO THROUGH GLOBAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GIATEC

SIKA EXPANDS ITS DIGITAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO THROUGH GLOBAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GIATEC

Sika has signed a commercial partnership with Giatec Scientific Inc., the worldwide leader in digital concrete technology headquartered in Canada. The partnership will strengthen Sika's digital offering across the concrete value chain and enable concrete producers worldwide to access AI-driven data tools that enhance quality, lower costs, and improve sustainability. Sika's investment in innovation and digitalization is a core pillar of its Fast Forward program, which is targeting an incremental EBITDA contribution of CHF 150 to 200 million by 2028.

Demand for digital technologies in the construction industry is accelerating. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global 'AI in Construction' market is projected to grow from CHF 4.7 billion in 2026 to CHF 27.5 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 24.8%. In this dynamic environment, Sika and Giatec are combining their strengths to bring advanced concrete intelligence and real-time data insights to customers.

ADVANCING DIGITAL LEADERSHIP ACROSS SIKA'S GLOBAL OFFERING

Through this commercial partnership agreement, Sika is integrating Giatec's portfolio of sensors, software, and AI--driven data analysis solutions into its global product offering. Sika's sales network in over 100 countries will support customer access to state-of-the-art digital technologies helping them deliver advanced and efficient concrete operations.

Key challenges in concrete production include overdesigning mixes due to raw material fluctuations and limited visibility once concrete leaves the plant. By combining Giatec's AI-powered quality control and mix optimization with Sika's innovative admixtures, customers can precisely optimize cement and aggregate usage at source. Visibility extends beyond the plant thanks to Giatec's in-transit solution, enabling real-time monitoring throughout delivery. This results in higher efficiency, cost savings, and reduced CO emissions -- all while enhancing performance on the construction site.

Ivo Schädler, Head of Construction at Sika: "Sika is committed to becoming the digital leader across the construction value chain by advancing digitalization and creating measurable value for our customers. This commercial agreement builds on our strategic investment in Giatec and marks another milestone in our shared ambition to drive digitalization across the global concrete industry -- a core segment in the construction market. By combining Giatec's advanced technologies with Sika's materials expertise we are opening new opportunities for efficiency, quality, and sustainability for our customers worldwide, while strengthening our ability to create additional value through digital innovation."

Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-Founder of Giatec, adds: "Our partnership with Sika enables us to scale our digital concrete technologies worldwide. Together, we are empowering producers to make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and deliver measurable performance gains."

MEET SIKA AND GIATEC AT CONEXPO-CON/AGG26

Industry professionals are invited to connect with both companies during CONEXPO-CON/AGG2026 in Las Vegas, taking place from March 3--7: Sika -- Central Hall, Booth C20428; Giatec -- Central Hall, Booth C30134.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

GIATEC CORPORATE PROFILE

Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale.

