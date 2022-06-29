Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION OF CONCRETE ADMIXTURES IN THE USA

SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION OF CONCRETE ADMIXTURES IN THE USA

Sika is bringing a new manufacturing plant for concrete admixtures on stream in Stafford, Virginia. With the opening of the plant near Washington D.C., Sika is increasing its production capacity in the important American construction market so that it can readily satisfy the strong demand in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. With over 75 million inhabitants, the urban centers in the Northeast, like New York, Philadelphia, or Boston, are very densely populated and account for more than 25% of US economic output. The new plant is well positioned to support the additional needs of the announced infrastructure program of CHF 200-250 billion in the aforementioned two regions.

Sika has been benefiting from the strong demand in the construction sector over recent years. The new facility in Stafford is the second-biggest manufacturing plant for Sika concrete admixtures in the USA. Together with the existing plant in Fairless Hills, Philadelphia, it enables the company to service customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions even more efficiently. Moreover, short transportation routes for raw materials and end products will enhance operational efficiency and reduce CO(2) emissions at the same time.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "This investment allows us to significantly expand our production capacity while creating the best possible conditions for continued growth in the North American market. Our concrete admixtures satisfy the construction sector's most demanding requirements and make it possible to produce higher-performance, resource-saving concrete. Sika admixtures enable the realization of critical infrastructure projects, are used in state-of-the-art high-rise construction, and help increase sustainability in megacities."

INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS SPUR GROWTH IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

In the next few years, the equivalent of more than CHF 1.0 trillion will be invested in modernizing and expanding infrastructure in North America alone. A large proportion of this will feed through into the construction industry, which is heading for average annual growth of 3.8% for the years up to 2025. Investments in transportation, energy, and utilities infrastructures, which are predicted to grow by 8%--10%, will be the primary drivers.

