Press Release: SIKA OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART PRODUCTION AND CONCRETE SERVICE HUB IN THE BENELUX REGION

SIKA OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART PRODUCTION AND CONCRETE SERVICE HUB IN THE BENELUX REGION

Sika expands its production and innovation capabilities in Europe by commissioning a new plant and technical center for concrete admixtures in Ham, Belgium. With this new site, Sika will strengthen its customer proximity in the Benelux region, shorten the delivery distance and offer more attractive customer service and comprehensive technical local support.

In addition to the expanded production capacity at the highly automated plant, Sika will enhance its local technology, innovation, and specialist application expertise. The new state-of-the-art laboratories, facilitate comprehensive product and application testing, enabling the rapid development of innovative solutions for ready-mix and precast concrete customers.

The new production facility and technical center will drive the development of a broad portfolio of value-adding solutions, shorten go-to-market development times, and create more flexible, demand-driven production of concrete admixtures. These investments will support customers in the production of more sustainable concrete solutions, faster response and shorter delivery times which will help customers to reach their increasingly ambitious CO reduction targets.

The Ham site strengthens Sika's European production network, adding substantial capacity and supporting a more efficient cross-border supply chain beyond the Benelux region.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: "With the new site in Belgium, we are strengthening our market presence in an important region and further enhancing customer service through more local and efficient production as well as the development of regional application expertise. By consistently aligning our supply chain and production with customer needs, we are creating a solid foundation for sustainable, profitable growth across the region."

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CMWng8euC-Exag4lZltwLTbJtI7lSzT_vMrH0yNYXMhjEjm_Ux6SvssAwrbRYLY2ovEVKCgcGUcKQZrKTo8pAJ1Hju7ZVeLpqSx2j0F1fg6lxPmWLuQovcvyhxv_oVYX

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kSlV-Z0PHn4wcFguF-mGIMRM6-YrmYazA8ZrMkrfesF1u2rXEhATN8-gbenakDnDqCMbTNXVV6fwd6fuWijD5vzVSPeMoUopuDowfPDylJTNj4MeZz8o8Ixj6-GqN1R5W11I-aaoevOTJ-vSll7YrrftcotLO9pGBT_7QSXYBd0=

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June 09, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)