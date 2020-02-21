|
21.02.2020 04:59:54
Press Release: Sika: RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES, -2-
impact of the coronavirus on the development of the end markets is an
element of uncertainty.
KEY FIGURES 2019
as % of as % of
in CHF mn net sales 2018 net sales 2019 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Net sales 7,085.4 8,109.2 +14.4 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Gross result 53.0 3,751.7 53.6 4,344.0 +15.8 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) 16.3 1,149.9 17.1 1,387.6 +20.7 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Operating profit (EBIT) 13.4 945.9 13.0 1,055.1 +11.5 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Net profit 9.7 687.1 9.4 758.5 +10.4 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Net profit per share (EPS) in CHF 4.69 5.30 +13.0 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Operating free cash flow 7.2 513.2 12.7 1,026.1 +99.9 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Balance sheet total 6,382.0 9,945.2 +55.8 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Shareholders' equity 1,675.2 3,161.2 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Equity ratio in % 26.3 31.8 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ New working capital 19.6 1,389.6 18.1 1,471.2 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ ROCE in % 26.2 19.2 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ Number of employees 20,060 25,141 +25.3 ---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------ The Annual Report and the presentation given at the media conference/analyst presentation on the 2019 financial year can be downloaded from www.sika.com. Link to Annual Report: https://www.sika.com/en/investors/reports-publications/financial-reports.html Link to live transmission of the media conference/analyst presentation of February 21, 2020, 10.00 a.m.: www.sika.com/live FINANCIAL CALENDAR Net sales first quarter 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 52nd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Half-Year Report 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 Results first nine months 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020 Net sales 2020 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 19, 2021 on 2020 full-year results CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications & Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qOMEPU6VYsAxfA1Ndfxi6sDFj5oz6oZhhXpQLz2VGpJrTxdgkYwB6W8WFxOsgwlttd7ysOU45DJ1R-buhUuBBK_eiKAzPxLpkQQ7up4d7_zSwvm7ciS7LvezxHfVBhm6 SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people and generated sales of CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal 2019. At the end of 2019 Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a ground-breaking new adhesive technology. The media release can be downloaded from the following link: Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5XmQ8nNcP0Bkg8zZoQqh5mSwg2QfL5gfU-_lN37MQoPIyQdZ_ht5mpSq4AsEDU8DLYJFdVARGGIVLkUd90duoF3pKqApmq8ILPE-yLDataS4AY-d5S5bD2kZTIxTtBZHCA_we6fa9C1GF8gPbQayWZWcS8XvxqG-L2uANxo_YR0= Sika_Annual Report_2019_E https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l6gQjO6uPdIWN5vmPcFhX8Lv1rnENLDK582p66IrnnYmIms83T84BG5C3aOIcFKw9lxTkrj5eoDkSICqP2KY1bisMt-sW74dysqCX9iXnxy_PsP0zo9c3eTimonFNUpOmFDYJnQFyfRbe7zdWVPaHUJvvWc4kRxJO1Av0kopACjvpYSNkFxf8MsnSfiULO1G (END) Dow Jones Newswires February 20, 2020 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
The Annual Report and the presentation given at the media
conference/analyst presentation on the 2019 financial year can be
downloaded from www.sika.com.
Link to Annual Report:
https://www.sika.com/en/investors/reports-publications/financial-reports.html
Link to live transmission of the media conference/analyst presentation
of February 21, 2020, 10.00 a.m.: www.sika.com/live
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Net sales first quarter 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020
52nd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Half-Year Report 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020
Results first nine months 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020
Net sales 2020 Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 19, 2021
on 2020 full-year results
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qOMEPU6VYsAxfA1Ndfxi6sDFj5oz6oZhhXpQLz2VGpJrTxdgkYwB6W8WFxOsgwlttd7ysOU45DJ1R-buhUuBBK_eiKAzPxLpkQQ7up4d7_zSwvm7ciS7LvezxHfVBhm6
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than
25,000 people and generated sales of CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal 2019. At
the end of 2019 Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a
ground-breaking new adhesive technology.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5XmQ8nNcP0Bkg8zZoQqh5mSwg2QfL5gfU-_lN37MQoPIyQdZ_ht5mpSq4AsEDU8DLYJFdVARGGIVLkUd90duoF3pKqApmq8ILPE-yLDataS4AY-d5S5bD2kZTIxTtBZHCA_we6fa9C1GF8gPbQayWZWcS8XvxqG-L2uANxo_YR0=
Sika_Annual Report_2019_E
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l6gQjO6uPdIWN5vmPcFhX8Lv1rnENLDK582p66IrnnYmIms83T84BG5C3aOIcFKw9lxTkrj5eoDkSICqP2KY1bisMt-sW74dysqCX9iXnxy_PsP0zo9c3eTimonFNUpOmFDYJnQFyfRbe7zdWVPaHUJvvWc4kRxJO1Av0kopACjvpYSNkFxf8MsnSfiULO1G
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 20, 2020 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
