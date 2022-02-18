Press Release: Sika: RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES AND -2

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Net sales 7,877.5 9,252.3 +17.5

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Gross result 54.8 4,314.8 51.8 4,791.3 +11.0

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Operating profit

before

depreciation

(EBITDA) 19.0 1,497.6 19.0 1,758.0 +17.4

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Operating profit

(EBIT) 14.4 1,130.5 15.0 1,391.4 +23.1

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Net profit 10.5 825.1 11.3 1,048.5 +27.1

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Net profit per

share (EPS) in

CHF(1) 5.82 7.39 +27.0

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Operating free cash

flow 16.0 1,259.4 9.8 908.4 -27.9

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Balance sheet total 9,794.0 10,699.9 +9.2

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Shareholders'

equity 3,288.0 4,395.9

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Equity ratio in % 33.6 41.1

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Net working capital 16.9 1,329.5 18.4 1,701.9

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

ROCE in % 16.6 20.1

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

Number of employees 24,848 27,059 +8.9

------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------

1) undiluted

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales first quarter 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022

54th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022

Results first nine months 2022 Friday, October 21, 2022

Net sales 2022 Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 17, 2023

on 2022 full-year results

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

