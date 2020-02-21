|
Press Release: Sika: RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES, PROFIT, AND CASH FLOW
-- Sales reach CHF 8,109 million (+14.4% in CHF, +16.3% in local currencies)
-- EBITDA increased to CHF 1,388 million (+20.7%)
-- Operating profit (EBIT) increased to CHF 1,055 million (+11.5%)
-- Net profit recorded at CHF 759 million (+10.4%)
-- Operating free cash flow doubled amounting to CHF 1,026 million
-- Growth in all regions
-- 7 factories opened, 5 companies acquired
-- Dividend increase of 12.2% proposed
-- Outlook 2020: Due to the higher acquisition impact, Sika is expecting a
sales increase of more than 10% in local currencies, as well as an
over-proportional increase in profitability
-- Consistent implementation of Strategy 2023 for sustainable, profitable
growth
Sika once again delivered record results in 2019. Sales in Swiss francs
rose by 14.4% year-on-year to CHF 8,109 million, which equates to an
increase of 16.3% in local currencies. Operating profit increased by
11.5% to CHF 1,055 million, thereby surpassing the billion-franc
threshold for the first time. Net profit was recorded at CHF 759 million,
representing a year-on-year growth of 10.4%. Operating free cash flow
doubled versus the previous year, amounting to CHF 1,026 million.
Paul Schuler, CEO: "With strong growth of 16.3% and sales reaching CHF
8.11 billion, we surpassed our CHF 8 billion sales target for fiscal
2019. In a challenging market environment, we achieved record results in
operating profit, profit, and cash flow, and we are convinced that we
will be able to sustain our positive growth momentum over the coming
years. With our new Strategy 2023, we are moving the performance of our
organization to the next level. The business potential opening up for
Sika places us in an outstanding position for sustainable and profitable
growth. I would like to thank our worldwide workforce of over 25,000
people for their tremendous dedication and for the unique way they
identify with our organization."
Sika can look back on a highly successful 2019. It was a year in which
numerous projects were realized to set the course for an even stronger
performance, in particular the acquisition of Parex, the largest in
Sika's history. With sales of CHF 1.2 billion on an annualized basis and
more than 4,500 employees, this takeover makes a significant
contribution in bringing Sika to the next level of growth.
The new 2023 growth strategy was launched and publicly unveiled in
October 2019. The strategic targets include annual growth in local
currencies of 6--8% and an increased EBIT margin target of 15--18%,
which is to be achieved from 2021 onward. In addition to these ambitious
financial targets, the most important elements of the company's new
strategic direction include the introduction of an eighth Target Market,
"Building Finishing", a focus on operational efficiency, and the
targeted orientation of the Group toward sustainability.
SIKA WINS SWISS TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR INNOVATION
In 2019, Sika launched around 100 important new products and confirmed
its innovation leadership. For example, new, sustainable solutions with
improved performance have been developed in the areas of low-emission
epoxy resin floor coatings and hemp-based, cement-free mortars. Sika has
also been making progress with new concepts for future building, such as
modular construction and 3-D concrete printing. At the end of 2019, Sika
won the Swiss Technology Award in the "Innovation Leaders" category for
a ground-breaking new adhesive technology. SikaForce(R) Powerflex, which
combines the properties of elastic and high-strength structural
adhesives in a single product, enables manufacturers of cars, rail
vehicles, buses, and trucks to implement new, lighter, more ecological
vehicle concepts while maintaining body stiffness, good elasticity --
and thus ideal mechanical properties.
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
In a challenging market environment, Sika has grown more strongly than
the market in all regions.
The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase
in local currency of 11.6% in 2019, amounting to CHF 3,432 million. A
strong development was seen with double-digit growth rates in Africa and
high single-digit growth in Eastern Europe. In Belarus, Sika acquired
Belineco, a specialist manufacturer of polyurethane foam systems. In
Romania, the company agreed to acquire Adeplast, a leading manufacturer
of mortar products and thermal insulation solutions. This deal is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Production capacity was
expanded in Egypt, Qatar, Serbia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Ethiopia, with
new factories opened for concrete admixtures and mortars.
The Americas region continued to focus its business activities on the
largest metropolitan areas and generated impressive sales growth in
local currency of 19.2% in 2019, amounting to CHF 2,162 million. Growth
momentum was particularly pronounced in North America. In Latin America,
political tensions in countries such as Mexico, Chile, and Ecuador, are
leaving their mark on local construction industries. Brazil, Colombia,
and Peru all posted strong growth rates. In Canada, the acquisition of
King Packaged Materials in the reporting period brought a market leader
in concrete repair systems into the Group.
Growth in the Asia/Pacific region in local currency reached 35.1%,
amounting to CHF 1,585 million. This figure includes a significant
acquisition effect of 30.3%, in particular deriving from the Parex
acquisition. The highest organic growth rates were recorded in China,
India, and the Philippines. In China, Sika acquired Crevo-Hengxin, a
manufacturer of silicon-based sealants and adhesives. The newly acquired
range of products opens up cross-selling opportunities in the extended
distribution channels. Furthermore, a new factory in the Bekasi district
on the outskirts of Jakarta commenced operations in Indonesia in the
reporting period. Sika now produces concrete admixtures and mortar
products for the local construction market in three factories.
The Global Business segment recorded a growth rate in local currency of
3.0% with sales amounting to CHF 930 million. Sika gained further market
share in the Automotive area in 2019, despite the sharp decline in
global production figures in this sector. The megatrends in modern
automotive construction, which are dominated by electro-mobility and
lightweight construction, are opening up new avenues with significant
long-term growth potential for Sika, thanks to multi-material designs
and new adhesive technologies, as well as heat management in modern
battery technologies for electric vehicles.
RECORD PROFIT
With sales of CHF 8,109.2 million in 2019, Sika was able to surpass the
sales mark of CHF 8 billion for the first time. This equates to growth
of 14.4% in Swiss francs and 16.3% in local currencies. Organic growth
reached 3.3% (previous year: 6.8%). The material margin recorded a
year-on-year increase from 53.0% to 53.6%. Operating profit (EBIT)
improved by 11.5% to CHF 1,055.1 million (previous year: CHF 945.9
million). The operating result includes one-time costs incurred in
connection with the takeover of Parex. Excluding one-off and acquisition
effects in 2019, EBIT would have recorded an over-proportional increase.
The tax rate was brought down further and amounted to 21.5% in the year
under review (previous year: 23.0%), which meant that net profit also
set a new record of CHF 758.5 million, equivalent to a rise of 10.4%.
KEY BALANCE SHEET FIGURES
The ratio of net working capital to net sales improved substantially in
2019 reaching 18.1% (previous year: 19.6%). This reduction was achieved
through optimized inventory management and a modified sales mix due to
acquired companies. At the end of 2019, cash and cash equivalents
amounted to CHF 995.1 million (previous year: CHF 914.0 million). Yet
another record was set by operating free cash flow, which doubled
amounting to CHF 1,026.1 million (previous year: CHF 513.2 million). In
order to finance the acquisition of Parex, net debt was increased to CHF
3,407.7 million (previous year: CHF 2,114.1 million), while gearing was
reduced thanks to the higher equity ratio and now stands at 107.8%
(previous year: 126.2%). At the end of 2019, the equity ratio stood at
31.8% (previous year: 26.2%). Return on capital employed (ROCE) reached
19.2% (previous year: 26.2%).
HIGHER DIVIDEND TO BE PROPOSED
In keeping with the double-digit increase in net profit and the strong
development of operating free cash flow, the Board of Directors will be
proposing a 12.2% increase in the gross dividend to CHF 2.30 at the
Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2020.
OUTLOOK
Strategy 2023, which was unveiled in October, is designed to expand the
company's growth model and align the organization for continued
long--term success and profitable growth. By targeting six strategic
pillars -- market penetration, innovation, operational efficiency,
acquisitions, strong corporate values, and sustainability -- Sika is
seeking to grow by 6--8% a year in local currencies by 2023. It is
aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15--18% from 2021 onward. Projects in
the areas of operations, logistics, procurement and product formulation
should result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to
0.5% of sales.
The prerequisites for further dynamic growth have been put in place with
the launch of the new 2023 growth strategy and investments in seven new
factories and five acquisitions. Thanks to these twelve key investments,
pronounced innovative strength, and a clear sales focus, Sika is in an
outstanding position for the future.
For the 2020 financial year, due to the higher acquisition impact, Sika
is expecting a sales increase of more than 10% in local currencies, as
well as an over-proportional increase in profitability. The unknown
