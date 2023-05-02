Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES MBCC ACQUISITION AND STRENGTHENS POSITION AS SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPION IN THE GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

-- Sika acquires MBCC business generating CHF 2.1 billion net sales in 2022

-- Annual synergies expected in the range of CHF 160 -- 180 million by 2026

-- Integration process well prepared and to start as of today

-- The combined innovation power of Sika and MBCC will accelerate the

sustainable transformation of the whole construction industry

-- Sika set to reach sales in excess of CHF 12 billion in 2023

Sika has completed the acquisition of MBCC Group after having received all necessary regulatory approvals. With this highly complementary transaction, Sika strengthens its footprint across all regions, reinforces its range of products and services across the entire construction life cycle and drives the sustainable transformation of the construction industry further and faster.

MBCC Group, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, and formerly owned by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, is active in the field of construction systems and admixture systems. To close the transaction and to comply with regulatory requirements, Sika sold MBCC Group's chemical admixtures assets in the UK, the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to the international private equity firm Cinven. The business now acquired by Sika generated sales of CHF 2.1 billion in 2022, employs 6,200 people and operates in over 60 countries and 95 production facilities.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: "Today is a historic day for Sika. We are delighted to welcome the MBCC employees to the Sika family. We embark on our exciting journey and will continue to drive Sika's growth story. Thanks to our extensive experience in integrating companies, we will successfully bring Sika and MBCC together and combine our strengths to create the new reference in the construction chemicals industry. Together we will deliver worldclass performance for our customers and develop innovative, sustainable solutions."

After the successful closing, Sika's sustainable product portfolio will be further enhanced with MBCC's innovative technologies. Sika will offer a wide and comprehensive range of solutions to enable the sustainable transformation of the construction industry and help customers reduce their carbon footprint.

With this transaction, Sika strengthens its growth platform by broadening its product and solution offerings in four of five core technologies and seven of eight Sika Target Markets. Customers will benefit from an enhanced and more efficient distribution network across all construction markets. Sika expects to generate annual synergies in the range of CHF 160 -- 180 million by 2026. The combined Group is set to reach sales in excess of CHF 12 billion in 2023.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500 employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

