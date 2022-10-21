|
21.10.2022 04:59:46
Press Release: SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN -2-
-------------- ---------- ---------- ---- ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Net sales 6,862.7 7,998.5 16.6 18.5 -1.9 3.4 15.1
-------------- ---------- ---------- ---- ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
construction
industry 5,653.5 6,611.1 16.9 18.8 -1.9 2.1 16.7
-------------- ---------- ---------- ---- ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 1,209.2 1,387.4 14.7 16.9 -2.2 9.3 7.6
-------------- ---------- ---------- ---- ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
(2) Sales contribution by acquired companies without
considering the growth after business combination.
Includes lost sales of discontinued operations. Sales
growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation
is included in organic growth.
(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition, discontinued
operations, and currency effect. Sales growth of the
acquired business since initial consolidation is included
in organic growth.
Webcast today, October 21, 2022 at 3 pm (CEST)
A webcast will take place today focusing on the results
for the first nine months of the year. Please log
in 5 minutes prior to the start of the event.
http://www.sika.com/9months-webcast www.sika.com/9months-webcast
This link will allow you to participate in the webcast
with Thomas Hasler (CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and
Dominik Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications
& IR).
You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast
in the Investors section of the Sika website.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Net sales 2022 Wednesday, January 11,
2023
Media conference / analyst presentation on full-year Friday, February 17,
results 2022 2023
55(th) Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Net sales first quarter 2023 Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Half-year report 2023 Friday, July 21, 2023
Results first nine months 2023 Friday, October 20, 2023
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UOswjdDT7I2CpOef1qscNR2NWJoK8VKaG3IMdt7lohzr1DNoSdX4s7BnbD3MUDRQ4yBjCCRxI4o5wtSPc7Tro9CXd0s_Bf6NV3_0raAtlwZ6uS1VTej_dF81vqGb7Xxg
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FxNd8Z69cwZWoMd9wZ5TjHAQRWoOfDX3FNjedB_O1VK57qGg8cOPCqoYsrQeHTmaYKaPNViE0tzspskY4o7p-EJMxacnF72wAeO1hXWgeuQdluARg1KVGc7YDtYOuAvTO7C8LJbv5kqjyBMrHf3A3Hw0V6iqLbBvP18J2js2IUY=
Shareholder Letter 9 Months 2022_EN https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LlJoBpn3GzxAqQqI-3DLa4Z9DvjErAbeU0P1_ehhrx3cFInORXakSTjtSrFT7X4iNYZRlaImKOoIt9wZEARSxfZh49TmK9qkgDqxmi0h3MmJCTLFUmNFNDfdYMqXXDUBJOsHRsN3u51Q40izZgIx69CcMHDgzQoXDOaehyyqzqG014HV-U_DixIf80cT8m83QE-CtYdTuUNX1ygX2o0l3Q==
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 20, 2022 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sika AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04:59
|Press Release: SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN -2- (Dow Jones)
|
04:59
|Press Release: SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN DEMANDING MARKETS (Dow Jones)
|
04.10.22
|Press Release: SIKA CAPITAL MARKETS DAY: INNOVATING TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO -- STRATEGIC ATTRACTIVENESS OF MBCC ACQUISITION CONFIRMED (Dow Jones)
|
10.08.22
|Press Release: Sika: UPDATE ON MBCC ACQUISITION -- CLOSING TARGETED FOR H1 2023 (Dow Jones)
|
29.06.22
|Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION OF CONCRETE ADMIXTURES IN THE USA (Dow Jones)
|
19.05.22
|Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES LIQUID WATERPROOFING COMPANY IN THE USA (Dow Jones)
|
18.05.22
|Press Release: SIKA OPENS NEW PLANT IN BOLIVIA AND DOUBLES CAPACITY (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Press Release: SIKA TO DIVEST SHOTCRETE EQUIPMENT BUSINESS (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Sika AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGestiegene Anleiherenditen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. Die US-Börsen verloren im Donnerstagshandel. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag Minuszeichen auf.