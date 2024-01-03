03.01.2024 17:48:00

Press release - SPIE announces the acquisition of J.D. Euroconfort in France

Cergy, January 3, 2024SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of J.D. Euroconfort, a key player in the fields of refrigeration, air conditioning, and professional kitchens.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Cesson-Sévigné (Ille-et-Vilaine, Brittany),
J.D. Euroconfort offers a range of services (from design to installation and maintenance) in refrigeration, air conditioning, and professional kitchens to a loyal client base from different sectors such as luxury, healthcare, retail, defense and local authorities. With this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its presence in western France and expands its expertise in the refrigeration market. With around 45 qualified employees, J.D. Euroconfort generated revenue of around
11 million euros in 2022.

Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of SPIE France, declared: "This acquisition enables SPIE to strengthen its geographical footprint in longstanding fields related to refrigeration and air conditioning installations. It also offers an additional opportunity to expand our client base and expertise in support of the energy transition.”

Cyril Pouet, Managing Director of SPIE Facilities, said: "We are pleased to welcome the employees of J.D. Euroconfort who will bring their expertise in value-added technical maintenance services to a loyal customer base and will ensure close proximity, in line with SPIE Facilities' activities.”

Pascal Jagline, chairman of J.D. Euroconfort, commented: "We are delighted to join SPIE, and we are convinced that the combined expertise of SPIE Facilities and J.D. Euroconfort will enable us to further accelerate our development in France.”

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 48,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.
SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.09 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.

Contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com		SPIE
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72
audrey.bourgeois@spie.com

IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr

 

SPIE Facilities
Anne Letellier
Communication Manager
Tel. + 33 (0)6 03 85 14 82
anne.letellier@spie.com		SPIE France
Cécile Michard
Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 95
cecile.michard@spie.com

www.spie.com
https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup
http://twitter.com/spiegroup

 

