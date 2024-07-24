Press release - SPIE announces the acquisition of the companies ABC, ETC and SIRAC (GIE HORUS) in France

Cergy, July 24th, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of ABC, ETC, and SIRAC, leaders in non-destructive testing and inspections in the nuclear industry.

Grouped under the GIE1 HORUS, the three companies ABC, ETC, and SIRAC are leaders in the market for non-destructive testing and inspections in the nuclear industry (radiographic, ultrasonic and penetrant testing, as well as magnetic particle inspection) and operate throughout France with over 300 qualified employees. Altogether, the three companies generated nearly 35 million euros of revenue in 2023.

With this acquisition, SPIE expands its expertise in nuclear site maintenance. The anticipated development of new nuclear reactors (EPR2) and the extension of the lifespan of existing plants will result in sustained growth in inspection and maintenance activities over the coming decades.

Arnaud Snykerque, managing director of SPIE Nucléaire, declared: "With this acquisition, SPIE Nuclear is reinforcing its long-term partnerships with major players in the nuclear sector, supported by the expertise of its highly qualified team. Leading the market in non-destructive testing and inspections, these three companies are key players in the French nuclear sector, which is undergoing significant transformation and offers a very promising future. Their activities complement those of SPIE and have a profile of recurring, profitable growth. As a result, we will be able to jointly address the challenges of the renewal of the nuclear industry in France alongside our key clients.”

Fabien Truchi and Géry Bogaert, managing directors of GIE HORUS, declared: "We are very pleased to join SPIE, a key player in the nuclear sector in France. SPIE is the best partner of its kind in this domain but also in the industrial sector, to pursue our development. We do share the same values and give the same priority to all our female and male collaborators, to the performance of our services, to the safety and security, as well as the continuous development of everyone’s skills.”

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE group achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

1 GIE : Economic Interest Grouping

