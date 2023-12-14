Press release - SPIE announces the success of its employee shareholding plan and its intention to implement a share buyback program

Cergy, December 14, 2023 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the success of its SHARE FOR YOU 2023 employee shareholding plan.

Employee shareholding is part of SPIE’s culture and this year’s new plan has been a remarkable success. The employee’s participation increased significantly: more than 17,000 employees subscribed to the offer, up 55% compared to last year. More than 5,000 employees invested for the first time, including people stemming from recently acquired companies.

The employee contributions to the 2023 SHARE FOR YOU plan amounts to 34 million euros. Once this operation completed, on 14 December 2023, 1,885,601 new shares will be issued by the company. For this new SHARE FOR YOU plan, which ran from 28 September to 19 October 2023 in 14 countries, SPIE’s employees subscribed with a 20% discount.

SPIE is one of the 7 companies listed on the SBF 1201 index whose employees are the first shareholder2. After the SHARE FOR YOU 2023 plan, almost one employee in two is a Group shareholder and the share of capital held by employees thanks to these programs is approximately 7.5%.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, declared: "Our employees’ high level of participation in this new edition of our employee shareholding plan, once again demonstrates their confidence in our Group and I thank them for it. We are a service business with human capital at the core of our model, so this is very important to involve our collaborators in SPIE’s entrepreneurial mindset, which is a key factor of our success. "

At the same time and considering its low leverage profile, the Group plans to implement in the coming weeks a share buyback program which will partially compensate the dilutive impacts implied by the already existing employee shareholding program and long-term incentive plan. Details of this share buyback program will be provided in a dedicated press release.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 48,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.09 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

1 The SBF 120 is a stock market index of which SPIE is a member. It includes the 40 companies tracked by the CAC 40 and 80 other companies. The companies that make up the index have the most liquid stocks, selected from the top 200 market capitalisations on the Paris stock exchange.

2 Reference taken from the results of the Panorama of Employee Share Ownership in the SBF120, carried out by Eres.

