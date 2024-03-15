Press release - SPIE closed the acquisition of ROBUR in Germany

Cergy, March 15, 2024 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the closing of the acquisition of ROBUR Industry Service Group GmbH. Following the initial announcement made on November 28th, 2023, the regulatory approvals (including the European antitrust authority) have been received and all suspensive conditions have been lifted in their entirety.

With this acquisition SPIE establishes a strategic position in the German industrial services market, by far the largest of its kind in Europe, and where its presence remained very limited until today. It thus allows the Group to develop and complete its activity portfolio in Germany strengthening its position as number 2 in its industry in the country. The Group will be able to develop potential cross-selling opportunities with an attractive client portfolio (including blue chip customers). Last but not least, SPIE enters the promising wind energy maintenance market thus reinforcing its positioning as a key enabler for energy transition.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE group achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPIE operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of SPIE. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control” of SPIE’s 2022 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 12th, 2023 under number D.23-0265, which is available on the website of SPIE (www.spie.com) and of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org). This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No reliance should be placed on the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this press release.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

