PRESS RELEASE: SSH PrivX MSP Edition Chosen by Major Nordic Managed Service Provider 



SSH PrivX MSP Edition Chosen by Major Nordic Managed Service Provider

A major Nordic Managed Service Provider (MSP) has selected SSH PrivX MSP Edition to secure access to their hosts under management. The deal is based on our land-and-expand strategy and the value of the deal will be several hundreds of thousands of Euros in annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR). The initial contract period is three years. The contract is a framework agreement executed through a formal tender process.

PrivX MSP Edition helps MSPs manage secure access of cross-functional teams to customer environments under their management. The MSP customer selected PrivX over competing products for its modern and scalable approach enabling proper access governance to their managed services customers.

This latest deal follows multiple PrivX MSP Edition wins during the last 12 months. "As announced earlier, PrivX MSP Edition is now gaining momentum within data hosting service providers, as this win and many ongoing negotiations indicate”says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH, "Many MSPs have realized that modernizing and automating their privileged access management in customer environments improves security and increases productivity giving them a competitive edge,” he continues, "Increasingly MSP customers want to understand how their environments are managed and require that MSPs can demonstrate that their operations are secure from a defensive cybersecurity point of view," Tunkelo concludes.

PrivX MSP Edition automatically ensures that the right person has the right level of access (Just-Enough-Access) to the right resource at the right time (Just-in-Time). Typical users include application owners, infrastructure administrators, software developers, DevOps engineers and third-party experts. Unlike the combination of VPNs/firewalls/jump servers prevalent in MSP environments, PrivX MSP Edition streamlines and centralizes credentials and access management, eliminating the need for manual work.

This approach allows PrivX customers to improve security and increase automation when managing and controlling privileged access in their data centers and cloud ecosystems.

Find more information on PrivX MSP Edition here .