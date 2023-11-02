PRESS RELEASE: SSH's Secure Messaging 2024 – Interact via Messages, Files, Videos and Calls Securely

Helsinki, Finland – November 2, 2023 – SSH Communications Security, a global leader in cybersecurity, announces the launch of Secure Messaging 2024, a new module of its Secure Collaboration 2024 platform. Secure Messaging 2024 is a real-time, modern, secure messaging solution fortifying SSH's overall Zero Trust Suite solutions portfolio.



Secure Messaging 2024 addresses compliance and security challenges in business communications. It provides organizations with a solution to fulfill requirements to oversee their employees’ communications with customers.

Secure Messaging 2024 helps organizations improve their efficiency and productivity. It offers a variety of features, such as video and voice calling, file sharing, and group chats, that make it easy for employees to communicate, collaborate, and invite external collaborators under the employer’s regulatory supervision requirements.

Secure Messaging 2024 provides compliant digital communication for humans

End-to-end encryption: All direct messages and group chats in Secure Messaging 2024 are encrypted, meaning only the sender and recipient can read them.

Compliance: Secure Messaging 2024 helps organizations comply with industry regulations, such as NIS2, GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. These regulations require organizations to protect sensitive data and record all communications.

Auditability: Secure Messaging 2024 provides organizations with a complete audit trail of all communications. This allows organizations to identify any suspicious activity or compliance violations quickly and easily.

Data sovereignty: Customers can choose where their data resides (which country, on-premises or in the cloud) and always retain ownership and control of it.

Integration with other applications: Secure Messaging 2024 integrates with other SSH products in the Zero Trust portfolio.





Unauthorized employee-customer communication is a financial risk for financial institutions

Sharing sensitive, confidential, or secret business data via private messaging apps that aren't recorded can lead to non-compliance and massive fines.

Recently, there have been several high-profile cases where financial institutions have been fined billions of dollars for using unauthorized and unrecorded communication channels, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. These channels are not compliant with SEC regulations and well-known business communication tools are increasingly targeted and breached.

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.