|
12.04.2022 04:59:47
Press Release: STRONG START TO THE YEAR - SIKA -2-
-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Global
Business 179.0 195.4 9.2 10.4 -1.2 5.8 4.6
-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Net sales 1,998.6 2,398.2 20.0 21.9 -1.9 4.3 17.6
-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
the
construction
industry 1,592.7 1,938.5 21.7 23.6 -1.9 2.8 20.8
-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 405.9 459.7 13.3 15.1 -1.8 10.1 5.0
-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------
1. Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
2. Share of sales of acquired companies not including
post-combination growth. The sales growth of the
acquired companies since initial consolidation is
included in organic growth.
3. Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effects.
The sales growth of the acquired companies since
initial consolidation is included in organic growth.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022
Results first nine months 2022 Friday, October 21, 2022
Net sales 2022 Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Media conference/analyst presentation
on 2022 full-year results Friday, February 17, 2023
Net sales first quarter 2023 Tuesday, April 18, 2023
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=R5OUSP64jItkk20NFMo4_mKJFHnyTXtvD7MHiqWAEoFzv7-OTNuCgFzlGFS-FVPaEl5KnyDK6sKPjfbHC9T5LTctmoQvtEl5ht733jTaCuIzST2IHocCXAhvTbftH9eM
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its over 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M8YC_tkNHylGOvQwXY19dreuC3NP0OMP-LGKPsp4wkQEJokbEg0GoambVAWWj4dp4krO5NgzkybfXPSm-FvpZ_5jbHyMTOHpcN53JLmFfmxRatoLSL6Tm_KPs6BmgjX4typrd1E2LiT3RbDY63v9AH9sF4-I8VUYU5-gi2LwBzI=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 11, 2022 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)
