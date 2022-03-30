|
PRESS RELEASE | SWISSQUOTE JOINS LEONTEQ'S MULTI-ISSUER PLATFORM
Zurich, 30 March 2022
Leonteq announced today the addition of Swissquote to its multi-issuer platform, offering investors in EMEA and select APAC countries access to yield enhancement payoffs from Switzerland's market leader in online banking.
At the beginning of 2022, Leonteq and Swissquote announced their cooperation in the area of structured investment products. As part of the cooperation, Swissquote acts as the issuer of structured investment products, while Leonteq provides services along the value chain. In addition, Swissquote is responsible for the distribution of its products to its own client base, including public distribution in Switzerland.
After completion of a first phase of development and implementation, Swissquote is now available for Leonteq's clients on LynQs, Leonteq's one-stop-shop for structured products. The new product offering by Swissquote focuses initially on yield enhancement payoffs and includes a wide range of underlyings as well as all major currencies. Swissquote's products are available for distribution in more than 30 markets across EMEA and select APAC countries for private placements.
Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions and member of the Executive Committee of Leonteq, stated: "Just a few weeks after entering the cooperation, we are pleased to present Swissquote as a new issuer on our digital marketplace, demonstrating our further improved onboarding capabilities and optimised processes. Swissquote products are an ideal complement to our existing offering and provide our clients exposure to a distinct range of structured investment products issued by a market leader in the online banking realm."
Peter Rosenstreich, Head of Investment Products at Swissquote, said: "Leonteq has developed one of the most innovative digital platforms for structured products. LynQs functionalities will enable us to provide access to a wider investor base as we chart this new territory of becoming an issuer of structured products."
