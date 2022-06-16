PRESS RELEASE: Tectia Quantum Safe Edition released with next-generation encryption algorithms

Tectia Quantum Safe Edition released with next-generation encryption algorithms

SSH Communications Security announces the release of Tectia version 6.6, The Quantum Safe Edition. Tectia Quantum Safe Edition tackles new rising cyber threats and ensures future-proof data security. A related Edition, Tectia Zero Trust, was already implemented in Tectia version 6.5 in March 2022.

These new additions to the Tectia product family will ensure that SSH’s secure remote access solutions are futureproof and meet the challenges posed by quantum computing and cloudification.





A new rising threat to cybersecurity

The new threat customers face is recording attacks on current cryptography. Quantum Computers are not yet usable for breaking encryption, but data traffic can be recorded and decrypted later in a short period of time, compromising secrets with long-term value.

With Tectia 6.6, organizations can prepare for new threats and ensure the safety of critical data. Tectia Quantum Safe Edition protects critical remote access, file transfers, and tunneling connections against the quantum threat already today.





SSH by SSH Communications Security

Secure Shell (SSH) protocol enables online connections and file transfers between applications handling critical data. Tectia is the original commercial implementation of the SSH protocol.

"Tectia Quantum Safe Edition 6.6 is now available to our customers. Supported by our Zero Trust access control platform, the product efficiently combats new threats against traditional encryption. Quantum Safe addresses the next challenge in cybersecurity and guarantees the safety of critical data,” says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, SSH CEO.

"Some of our customers, like some distinguished banks, are deploying the solution in the first wave because they want to remain futureproof. The cybersecurity landscape is becoming increasingly challenging, which causes our customers in many other market segments to respond,” Teemu concludes.

Tectia Quantum Safe Edition is available to customers from June 15, 2022. You can request a demo or a quote on the product by contacting the SSH team or visiting our website.

For more information on Tectia Quantum Safe Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Quantum Safe Edition

Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server





For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com

Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com





Distribution:

Major media

www.ssh.com





About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.?We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of?hybrid cloud?and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.?www.ssh.com.