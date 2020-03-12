Pressure BioSciences Nearing Complete Sellout on Pre-launch Offering of Game-Changing UST System for Processing CBD Oil Into Water-soluble Nanoemulsions

SOUTH EASTON, Massachusetts, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company has received a purchase order from a new customer, Can B Corp (OTC: CANBD), for one of its proprietary BaroShear K45 Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™")-based systems for processing CBD Oil into stable, effectively water-soluble, highly absorbable nanoemulsions of oil in water. Such nanoemulsions are expected to exhibit levels of bioavailability that far exceed the absorption efficiency of today's macro or microemulsions of CBD Oil.

CBD is extracted from the hemp plant in an oil. As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biology of human bodies to access and absorb CBD molecules from relatively large hemp oil droplets. These poor and variable absorption levels of CBD result in low and variable bioavailability of the CBD molecules available in the body for the treatment of targeted conditions. Low or widely varying levels of CBD absorption and bioavailability may significantly impact the effective delivery of the potential benefits of many CBD products on the market today.

Mr. Marco Alfonsi, CEO of Can B Corp, said: "It is apparent to us that PBI's breakthrough UST platform is emerging as a pivotal market-changing technology enabling a new generation of CBD and other cannabinoid products to more effectively meet supplier objectives and consumer demands. Offering effective water solubility of cannabinoids, PBI's UST-based BaroShear K45 system is expected to produce high CBD absorption rates and bioavailability from ingestion or topical application of cannabinoid products."

Mr. Alfonsi concluded: "We look forward with anticipation to the delivery of the BaroShear K45 system in Q4 2020. We are excited to be one of only a handful of companies worldwide that will be among the first to have the ability to process cannabinoid products with this revolutionary nanoemulsification system. We believe the UST-based BaroShear K45 will allow us to reach levels of absorption and bioavailability in our products that far exceed that of other manufacturers on the market today."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc., commented: "Importantly, the optimized effectiveness for the consumer also translates into allowing top-shelf manufacturers like Can B Corp to achieve targeted product effects from much lower levels of cannabinoids in their marketed products. This should offer them a dramatic new cost efficiency, for both ingested or topically applied products. We also believe that Can B Corp's routine use of our BaroShear K45 system will allow them to increase even more the current high-quality level of their products."

Pressure BioSciences' Board Chairman, Jeffrey N. Peterson, framed a larger perspective: "When I first discovered PBI's unique high-pressure technologies being applied to extremely challenging life sciences problems many years ago, my chemical engineering education at MIT suddenly stood at attention. The insights of thermodynamics illuminated a wide range of valuable application possibilities extending far beyond PBI's initial and successful breakthroughs as a "gentle giant" in sample preparation required by thousands of scientists prior to analytical testing. A decade later, our innovation of Ultra Shear Technology is allowing valuable materials that exist as oils (and thus do not naturally mix with water) to finally be prepared in effectively water soluble preparations that can be easily absorbed by the water-based biology of our bodies, without requiring heavy use of undesirable chemical additives."

Mr. Peterson continued: "In addition to playing a significant role in the projected $89 billion (by 2024) cannabinoids market (https://mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cannabis-market), we expect our patented UST technology platform to transform a vast range of applications that extend across many multi-billion dollar markets, from dairy and other foods/beverages, to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and industrial applications. As the UST platform propels PBI into these large and exciting market opportunities, we believe there will be steadily increasing shareholder and market value realization."



About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp (OTC: CANBD) is a Health & Wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, nutritionals, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health & wellness organizations. Our products are designed, grown, and produced to the highest industry standards to promote wellness and reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, sleep disorders and related issues. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners, with not only the best products, but the best service and experience in the marketplace now and in the future. Can B Corp owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. Can B Corp owns and operates Duramed Inc, which sells medical supplies and devices. Can B Corp owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate hemp in the State of New York.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.



Forward Looking Statements

