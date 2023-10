Pressure on Reeves to drop Labour opposition to higher wealth taxes

Union leaders and MPs on left of party say UK’s finances must be improved by taxing very richestRachel Reeves is under pressure to drop Labour’s blanket opposition to higher taxes on wealth, amid growing alarm within the party over extreme levels of inequality and the battered state of Britain’s public finances.After a conference in Liverpool designed to showcase party unity and economic credibility, trade union leaders and senior figures on the shadow chancellor’s left said they would keep “banging the drum” for a Labour government to raise billions of pounds more in tax from the very richest. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel