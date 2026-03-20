Prestige Brands Holdings Aktie

Prestige Brands Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DN17 / ISIN: US74112D1019

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20.03.2026 11:39:36

Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Acquire Breathe Right Brand

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Breathe Right brand and certain other brands from Foundation Consumer Healthcare for $1.045 billion, or approximately $900 million net of anticipated tax benefits valued at $150 million. The company plans to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and a new Term Loan credit facility.

The company said Breathe Right represents approximately two-thirds of the acquired portfolio's revenue and profitability and will be the largest brand in Prestige's portfolio.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Prestige shares are up 1.57 percent to $61.00.

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