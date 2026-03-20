Prestige Brands Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0DN17 / ISIN: US74112D1019
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20.03.2026 11:39:36
Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Acquire Breathe Right Brand
(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Breathe Right brand and certain other brands from Foundation Consumer Healthcare for $1.045 billion, or approximately $900 million net of anticipated tax benefits valued at $150 million. The company plans to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and a new Term Loan credit facility.
The company said Breathe Right represents approximately two-thirds of the acquired portfolio's revenue and profitability and will be the largest brand in Prestige's portfolio.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Prestige shares are up 1.57 percent to $61.00.
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Nachrichten zu Prestige Brands Holdings IncShs
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Prestige Brands gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Prestige Brands präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: Prestige Brands stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Prestige Brands veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)