Prestige Yacht Charters to Introduce Juliette as Latest Addition to its Fleet

Prestige Yacht Charters, Inc.(https://www.prestigeyachtcharters.com), a premier luxury-yacht charter company serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, today announced the introduction of Juliette as the latest addition to its fleet. The ship, available for charter on June 15, can accommodate up to 50 guests.

A private yacht with three staterooms, Juliette includes a spacious salon on the main deck, full-service bar and formal dining room. Prestige Yacht Charters offers Juliette, along with more than 20 other yachts, for cruises up and down the Hudson River, with views of the New York City skyline, Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge.

David Hackert, President of Prestige Yacht Charters, said, "Juliette provides the ultimate private yachting experience once reserved for the rich and famous. Its spacious design and luxurious features convey an elegance from days gone by, and its guests will be feted and pampered so each one feels special. We anticipate it will become one of our most highly demanded ships."

Hackert went on to discuss how the ship's profile, including its spacious bow, convey the relaxed and leisure world of yachting. He also mentioned other special features of Juliette including its aft-deck observation area and an extra-large upper deck outdoor area with lounge seating and a bar.

Prestige Yacht Charters offers its guests their choice of cuisine prepared by acclaimed chefs and entertainment such as live music, DJs, caricaturists and casinos. This year, it is adding a new service option of specialty cocktails based on the latest developments in molecular mixology. Embarkation sites along the East River, or in Long Island and Westchester County, will now also include Greenpoint Brooklyn.

Interested parties may choose among a large variety of yachts by visiting the company's web page at https://www.prestigeyachtcharters.com/motor_yachts.asp to view images of the interiors and exteriors. All ships offer oversized windows and enclosed decks in case of inclement weather.

About Prestige Yacht Charters

Expert planners help customers select a yacht and organize an event based on personal preferences such as budget, food and beverage service, entertainment and business needs. All vessels are climate-controlled with enclosed decks in case of inclement weather. Clients can select a boat by viewing the ship profile and interior at http://www.prestigeyachtcharters.com.

