Prestigious Chambers USA Names Hicks Thomas and Partner Robin Harrison Among Best in Texas Commercial Litigation

HOUSTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP has again been named one of the top commercial litigation firms in Texas by the prestigious 2020 Chambers USA guide released April 24. Hicks Thomas Partner Robin L. Harrison also again earned individual recognition in the guide for his commercial litigation expertise.

The Chambers USA guide is one of the most sought-after listings among business lawyers. Law firm and lawyer rankings published annually by London-based Chambers & Partners involve intense research, a careful review of case work and extensive interviews with attorneys and clients.

Chambers USA describes the firm as an "accomplished team of commercial litigators with a wealth of trial experience," and notes that the firm "handles a wide array of contentious matters, including intellectual property and breach of contract claims [and is] especially active in oil and gas disputes."

Chambers quotes one of the firm's clients who said, "The team's particular strength is the ability to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions. The lawyers are very well versed on legal strategies."

A second client calls the firm, "committed, communicative and results-oriented." Another added, "the lawyers are very responsive, highly communicative and a constructive partner with us."

Mr. Harrison is described as "terrific" and "a strong choice to handle high-stakes commercial disputes, including intellectual property and breach of contract lawsuits." Commentators also describe Mr. Harrison as "very effective in the courtroom." Mr. Harrison is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He also is recognized by Best Lawyers in America for commercial and oil and gas litigation and has been recognized by Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers listing every year since 2004, including being named one of the top 100 lawyers in Houston in 2018 and 2019.

Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier commercial litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. In addition to Chambers USA, the firm and its lawyers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report's Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation, Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers, and Lawdragon 500. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving complex commercial matters, oil and gas, environmental and toxic torts, construction, products liability, corporate ownership disputes, securities, banking, insurance coverage, trade secret misappropriation, and professional liability. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

