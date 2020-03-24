Prestigious Specialty Medical Event Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns: Dozens of the Nation's Top Doctors on Healing Disease Through the Gut's Microbiome Were Set to Meet for the Malibu Micr...

MALIBU, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC announced today they strongly support the decision to cancel the Malibu Microbiome Meeting, scheduled for March 28-29, 2020, out of public safety concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This news is part of a cascade of live events being canceled worldwide due to growing worries about the transmission of COVID-19.

"As disappointing as it is to postpone such a groundbreaking event we were excited to support, QOL Medical agrees with their decision to postpone the event. Public safety must always be the number one priority," says Anthony D'Elia, Vice President of Marketing for QOL Medical, LLC.

The Malibu Microbiome Meeting is a continuing medical education (CME) event, which was scheduled for March 28-29, 2020. In this two-day conference, groundbreaking research by the nation's top gut microbiome physicians were to discuss the latest advancements in diseases like autism, cancer, Alzheimer's, and Crohn's disease.

QOL Medical, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on treating gastrointestinal conditions, was set to sponsor a portion of the event including an educational presentation on Sucrose (sugar) Intolerance caused by Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID).

People with Sucrose Intolerance caused by CSID are unable to properly digest sucrose (table sugar), which is found in foods like ice cream, apples, cake, and corn. In adolescents and adults, CSID is characterized by symptoms of chronic abdominal pain, gas, loose stools, bloating, and chronic diarrhea, overlapping with typical irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, irritability, acidic stools, and diaper rash.

About CSID

Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID), more commonly known as Sucrose Intolerance, is an inherited disorder that causes the sucrase and isomaltase digestive enzymes not to work as they should. These enzymes are required to break down carbohydrates naturally occurring in fruits and vegetables as well as those occurring in foods processed using table sugar and other sugars from starches found in foods like potatoes, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods. If you have CSID, your body cannot digest or absorb sugar and starches very well, which can cause chronic diarrhea, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain.

To learn more about Sucrose Intolerance caused by CSID, go to www.sucroseintolerance.com

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and the overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

