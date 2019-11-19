Prevailion Secures Strategic Investment from Legion Capital

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevailion today announced that Legion Capital Partners, LLC is making a strategic investment in the company. Prevailion is a cybersecurity company that specializes in Compromise Intelligence™, which is transforming the way businesses approach risk discovery, evaluation, and mitigation.

The news comes just four months after Prevailion secured $10M in Series A investment led by AllegisCyber, a Silicon Valley and Maryland-based cybersecurity venture firm. Prevailion raised its $2M seed round from DataTribe at the inaugural DataTribe Challenge in 2018.

Legion Capital Partners, LLC is a venture capital firm that invests in teams that will change the status quo for cybersecurity. Legion Capital's managing partner Mike Viscuso, the cofounder of Carbon Black, Inc., which was recently acquired by VMware, said this fresh investment gives Legion Capital a stake in a promising new sector of cybersecurity. Viscuso joins Prevailion's board as an observer, and active investor, giving the company access to his breadth of knowledge, connectivity, and relationships.

"What Prevailion is offering is a game-changer in cybersecurity, because it is fundamentally shifting the balance of power from the attackers to their potential targets," said Viscuso. "We made the investment in Prevailion because it represents everything CISOs want: A product with no installation and no configuration; created and delivered by a world-class team of security veterans. We are honored to be part of the team."

Prevailion's founder and CEO Karim Hijazi said Legion Capital's investment thesis around disruptive, offensive, asymmetrical technologies resonates with Prevailion's mission, making them a valued strategic investor.

"Legion Capital and Mike Viscuso's experience and reputation are highly regarded by us at Prevailion, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have a titan of the industry like him become part of our organization," said Hijazi. "Mike's understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his belief in Prevailion is a testament to what we've built and what we'll continue to innovate toward."

Learn more about the role that Compromise Intelligence plays in third-party threat visibility in a 30-minute webinar on November 20, led by Prevailion CEO Karim Hijazi: "Beyond Risk Scores: The Future of Cyber Risk Management." Sign up today at https://go.prevailion.com/webinar-beyond-risk-scores.html

To learn more about Prevailion, visit Prevailion.com. Stay connected with us on social media through LinkedIn, and on Twitter at @Prevailion.

About Prevailion

Prevailion is a Compromise Intelligence™ company, transforming the way organizations approach risk mitigation and business decision-making. Through next-level tailored intelligence and a zero-touch platform, Prevailion provides a full view of confirmed Evidence of Compromise™ for customers and their partner ecosystems. For more information visit: https://www.prevailion.com/.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital is a game-changing idea investor with a mission to help first-time founders get their inventions into the market. Legion has provided critical investments in cybersecurity firms such as Red Canary, ID Vector, and Carbon Black. For more information please visit http://www.legioncapitalllc.com/.

SOURCE Prevailion