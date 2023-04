Preview: Google Cloud Dataplex wows

In the beginning, there was a database. On the second day, there were many databases, all isolated silos… and then also data warehouses, data lakes, data marts, all different, and tools to extract, transform, and load all of the data we wanted a closer look at. Eventually, there was also metadata, data classification, data quality, data security, data lineage, data catalogs, and data meshes. And on the seventh day, as it were, Google dumped all of this on an unwitting reviewer, as Google Cloud Dataplex.OK, that was a joke. This reviewer sort of knew what he was getting into, although he still found the sheer quantity of new information (about managing data) hard to take in.To read this article in full, please click here