Prezi Awarded as the 2022 ISV Integration Partner of the Year in Zoom Partner Awards

Award Honors Prezi's Excellence in Advancing On-screen Content for More Engaging Video Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, was recognized today as a recipient of the 2022 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements in enabling 'on-screen' content for more engaging video meetings. The award was presented to Prezi for the Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) Integration Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.

Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision, how they can better sell, learn about new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

This ISV Partner Award recognizes Prezi for extending the Zoom experience by creating greater personal connection between people and content. Prezi Video for Zoom gives users a simple, engaging way to create and share high-quality content, whether they are Fortune 1000 customers or educators around the world.

"Our partners continue to do incredible things, and Zoom's annual Partner Awards recognize their ongoing commitment to deliver happiness to our customers," said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. "With hybrid work here to stay, our partners play an integral role in delivering Zoom's platform to our global customers. From Zoom's Team Chat, Phone, Meetings to Contact Center and much more, Prezi and our entire partner community have worked tirelessly to help customers reimagine work and stay connected. We recognize Prezi for their dedication, innovation, and impressive results."

Prezi Video delivers a more immersive virtual meeting experience by allowing users to bring layers of visual content into their video feeds during live meetings. Since its launch in 2019, it has been adopted by more than 200,000 organizations and the majority of the Fortune 1000. The company's strategic relationships with Zoom and other platforms allow Prezi to continue supporting the world's largest enterprises and individuals as they navigate hybrid work.

"Together with Zoom, we are helping people have better, more engaging video meetings as companies implement their new hybrid workplace strategies," said Jim Szafranski, Chief Executive Officer, Prezi. "Being recognized as Zoom's 2022 ISV Integration - Partner of the Year is an exciting achievement and we look forward to continuing our partnership to find more innovative ways to improve the hybrid work and meeting experience."

About Prezi

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

