PREZI VIDEO EXPANDS ONSCREEN BRANDING KIT FOR VIDEO MEETINGS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today unveiled its new Brand Kit feature for Prezi Video that allows teams to brand their video meeting screen using any template, elevating an organization's brand within the virtual meeting experience. The tool will also offer Prezi Teams customers the ability to alternate between multiple brand kits, which will be available in February.

"Maintaining brand presence has always been a priority for the enterprise - it brings a sense of legitimacy and authenticity to a brand's promise. In the hybrid work setting, the focus is now to brand the virtual meeting space, the same way you would an in-person office," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "Our updated Brand Kit tool is designed to provide hybrid workers with the credibility of a well-branded digital environment to help drive more two-way engagement on video meetings."

The Brand Kit can be applied to every Prezi Video template so presenters can easily brand the video meeting experience with their logo as a watermark, brand colors, brand fonts, and newscaster-style graphics that display their name and title in the lower-third of the screen. As a Prezi Teams feature, this will help keep employees on brand in every meeting.

Prezi's Senior Vice President of Product Management Chris Ford spearheaded the development of the Brand Kit feature. Ford, widely known for his CGI product and business leadership at Pixar, is building a more cinematic video meeting experience for the enterprise through Prezi Video, which the majority of the Fortune 1000 are using for video meetings. "Compelling imagery and colors are the key to capturing a user's attention in a virtual environment," said Ford. "Branding the video meeting experience helps establish deeper structure and a more immersive experience, which in turn raises the quality and engagement of the meeting."

Prezi Video is fully integrated with all of the major video conferencing platforms, letting you easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into your video feed on any video conferencing platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and GoToMeeting. The latest Brand Kit update is available to all Prezi Teams customers. Learn more about Prezi Teams here: https://prezi.com/pricing/business/ .

About Prezi

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

