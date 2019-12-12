PRF: Change in the management board of Osaühing Vettel

Dagni Viskus was elected as a management board member of Osaühing Vettel (subsidiary of AS PRFoods) being responsible for production management in Saaremaa. Dagni Viskus was previously working in Osaühing Vettel as a quality manager. Dagni Viskus has no shares of AS PRFoods. Besides Dagni Viskus, Indrek Kasela and Jarkko Tapani Alho are members of the management board of Osaühing Vettel.





