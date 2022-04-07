|
07.04.2022 15:32:00
Price is still paramount for US vacationers in 2022
Skyscanner new trends insights reveals how, where and why travelers will be spending on trips this year, with best value destinations and tips for bagging the best deal
MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of US survey participants (Skyscanner and OnePoll, April 2022, 1000+ participants) stated that they planned to spend more on travel in 2022 than they would pre-pandemic, and more frequent travel for longer trips was the plan for many Americans booking a trip abroad in 2022. The ability to compare prices is therefore key and hacking your vacation costs to be able to travel more and for longer has never been more crucial.Skyscanner new trends insights reveal how, where and why travelers will be spending in 2022.
Naomi Hahn, Skyscanner's VP of Strategy, comments:
"Americans have an unwavering love of travel and we're keen to turn these pent-up dreams in to an affordable reality. We're seeing renewed importance being place on travel (50% of survey respondents place more importance on travel this year compared to pre-pandemic) and 43% of respondents plan to spend more this year. More trips (43%) and longer trips (45%) are key reasons for allocating more money – perhaps making up for lost time and canceled vacations.
"Price has always been a key determining factor in the travel choices people make, and with more and more people returning to the skies and summer on the horizon, getting a great deal is top of mind for many. What we are seeing is that travel providers continue to support the return of travel with competitive fares. As demand begins to match supply, it's important to know how to compare your options and tailor plans to get the best price – whether it's flying out a day or two early, departing from an alternative airport or exploring an up-and-coming destination that's a fraction of the cost.
"Making your well-earned money work harder for you is top of our agenda so we've run the numbers based on thousands of bookings to reveal the best value destinations this year, along with the best time to book those flights. Rest assured, with fares still up to 60% cheaper than they were pre-pandemic to some of our favourite vacation spots, there are great flight deals to be had this summer and you can use Skyscanner to help you find them."
Skyscanner's best value flights for 2022**
Skyscanner can reveal the best value flights for 2022, which have seen the biggest price drops against pre-pandemic 2019 levels:
Ranking
Destination
(Domestic)
% Price drop
Best time to book
1st
Miami
63%
6 weeks
2nd
Dallas
60%
2 weeks
3rd
Chicago
57%
6 weeks
4th
Ft. Lauderdale
56%
6 weeks
5th
Honolulu
52%
4 weeks
Ranking
Destination
(International)
% Price drop
Best time to book
1st
Reykjavik
70%
12 weeks
2nd
London
57%
6 weeks
3rd
Lisbon
57%
6 weeks
4th
San Juan
53%
6 weeks
5th
Athens
51%
6 weeks
Four top travel hacks on how to bag a bargain from Naomi Hahn, Skyscanner's VP of Strategy:
Notes
Skyscanner survey conducted with OnePoll in April 2022, with over 1000 participants in the US
Pricing data correct at time of issue and subject to change
% comparison of 2022 and 2019 pricing done using redirects (bookings) on Skyscanner for economy class, return made in March 2022 for travel in May 2022, compared with those made in March 2019 for travel in May 2019
All data from Skyscanner platforms, and referencing economy class, return travel from the US – for more information on methodology contact Skyscanner PR team
About Skyscanner
Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travelers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car rental every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has over 110 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/price-is-still-paramount-for-us-vacationers-in-2022-301519982.html
SOURCE Skyscanner
