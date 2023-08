Price of West End theatre tickets can be ludicrous, says David Tennant

Actor says high prices are strangling next generation of theatregoers, as cheapest seats rise 13% in a yearThe price of West End theatre tickets can be ludicrous and risks strangling the next generation of theatregoers, David Tennant has said.Some shows, such as Cabaret and A Streetcar Named Desire, charge as much as £300 for a seat. Top ticket prices increased by 20% between 2019 and 2022, according to the Stage website, as theatre sought to recoup losses incurred during the pandemic. Top prices have since stabilised. The average price for the most expensive tickets for West End productions in 2023 was £141.37. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel