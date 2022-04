Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the disruption to supply chains. Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. One sector that has been particularly vulnerable to these problems is computing and semiconductors.Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. That added attention has led to atypical volatility lately as investors look to find more stable places to allocate capital. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading