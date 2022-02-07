PriceRunner Sues Google Seeking Compensation For Damage From Manipulation Of Search Engine Results

(RTTNews) - PriceRunner, the UK's largest comparison service, has sued Google for a preliminary amount of almost 2.1 billion euros at the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm. The lawsuit follows the conclusion of the European General Court which found that Google has manipulated search results in favour of their own comparison shopping services.

PriceRunner said the EU Commission's decision means that any company that has suffered from Google's abuse has the right to claim damages from Google. The company said its lawsuit aims to make Google pay compensation for the profits that PriceRunner has lost in the UK since 2008, as well as in Sweden and Denmark since 2013.

The European Commission announced in June 2017 that Google had violated European competition laws by giving unfair advantages on its own search engine to its own comparison shopping service, Google Shopping. Google was ordered to pay a fine of 2.4 billion euros. The decision was upheld by the General Court in November 2021.