WAREHOUSE Aktie
WKN: 934455 / ISIN: JP3351900000
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17.07.2026 21:33:53
PriceSmart's 2026 Outlook: Scaling Regional Warehouse Footprint to Capture Growth
The aisles are packed with the same bulk goods you would find in a California suburb: 50-pound bags of rice, high-end electronics, and automotive supplies. But this isn't California. It's a shopping hub in the Caribbean, and the customers waiting in line are members of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), a company that has exported the U.S. warehouse club model to the emerging markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. Trading at $194.56 as of July 14, 2026, the stock has rallied over 80% over the past year, reflecting investor appetite for its consistent, consumption-based business model despite regional headwinds.Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns PriceSmart an overall Superscore of 79 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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