PricewaterhouseCoopers is Investing Big in AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Looks like your accountant welcomes his new AI overlord.On Wednesday, PricewaterhouseCoopers announced that it intends to invest $1 billion into generative artificial intelligence technologies over the next three years, automating parts of its tax, audit, and consulting services. Accounting: a job so dull, even human accountants don't want to do it!Continue reading