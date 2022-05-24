Pricey suburbs top Zillow's list of most popular markets this year

Home value growth in the suburbs began to speed ahead of urban home value growth last summer

Zillow's most popular market in early 2022 is Woodinville, Washington . Burke, Virginia , and Highlands Ranch, Colorado , round out the top three.

. , and , round out the top three. Every city on Zillow's latest 10-most-popular-markets list is a suburban area roughly 30 minutes from the nearest city center. In each suburban area, home values are growing faster than in the metro's largest city.

Remote work is a key reason suburban home values are now growing faster than those in urban areas, as home buyers are prioritizing space and affordability over a short commute.

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodinville, Washington, is Zillow's® most popular market of early 2022, leading a list of fast-growing suburbs as the most in-demand places to start off the year. As more evidence emerges that remote work is a driving force behind fast home value growth in the suburbs, expensive suburban markets are seeing strong demand.

Zillow analyzed its page-view traffic, home value growth and for-sale inventory for more than 1,000 cities to come up with the site's most popular U.S. markets. Woodinville, located outside of Seattle, topped the list. Following close behind were Burke, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C., area; Highlands Ranch, Colorado, outside of Denver; Westchase, Florida, near Tampa; and Edmonds, Washington, also in the Seattle metro.

"The most popular markets so far this year paint a picture of how remote work has changed the U.S. housing landscape," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "Demand for suburban homes found an extra gear last summer, perhaps as buyers gained more clarity in their employers' return-to-office policies. Research suggests the rise of remote work is responsible for roughly half of home price growth during the pandemic. How many employers continue to allow this flexibility for employees to live where they choose will go a long way toward determining which markets are most in demand in the future."

Especially strong home buyer interest has caused suburban home values to grow faster than home values in urban areas, a reversal of previous norms and from the first 15 months of the pandemic. Remote work is a driving force behind this shift, prompting home buyers to prioritize affordability and space over a short commute . More than half of the gain in U.S. home prices since late 2019 can be attributed to remote work, according to research from the National Bureau of Economic Research .

The suburbs that beat out all others to top Zillow's latest list of the most popular markets are seeing home values grow faster on a quarterly basis than the principal city in their metro area, indicating stronger demand. Eight of the top 10 have a typical home value higher than their nearby principal city, and seven of those have a typical home value that's more than $150,000 higher.

Regionally, Havertown, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, is Zillow's most popular market in the Northeast, edging out four Boston suburbs: Billerica, Framingham, Waltham and Arlington. In the central region, Ballwin, Missouri, near St. Louis, is joined in the top five by Grand Rapids, Michigan, and three pricey Dallas suburbs: Coppell, Plano and Prosper. Denver suburbs dominated the mountain region, taking the top eight spots in Zillow's rankings.

If a buyer has their eye on a home in one of Zillow's most popular markets, they can likely expect competition. Zillow's five tips for winning a competitive bid can help. Mortgage rates are also changing quickly and can have a significant impact on a home buyer's monthly mortgage payment . Zillow's mortgage calculator is a tool that can help buyers stay on top of their finances during their home shopping experience.

Zillow's Top 10 Most Popular Markets

Woodinville, Washington ( Seattle )

Burke, Virginia ( Washington, D.C. )

Highlands Ranch, Colorado ( Denver )

Westchase, Florida ( Tampa )

Edmonds, Washington ( Seattle )

Yorba Linda, California ( Los Angeles )

Johns Creek, Georgia ( Atlanta )

Tustin, California ( Los Angeles )

Ballwin, Missouri ( St. Louis )

Golden, Colorado ( Denver )

Metro Area* Most Popular Market on Zillow

to Start Off 2022 Typical Home

Value Typical Home Value

Growth: Q1 2022 New York, NY Montclair (NJ) $877,182 1.8% Los Angeles, CA Yorba Linda $1,247,646 9.7% Chicago, IL Elk Grove Village $335,964 2.7% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX Coppell $565,930 6.9% Philadelphia, PA Havertown $458,329 4.0% Houston, TX Port Bolivar $450,171 9.0% Washington, DC Burke (VA) $675,890 4.7% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL Jupiter $617,720 11.2% Atlanta, GA Johns Creek $624,703 8.4% Boston, MA Billerica $603,084 4.4% San Francisco, CA Livermore $1,187,850 7.9% Detroit, MI Livonia $278,895 4.5% Riverside, CA Temecula $750,760 8.6% Phoenix, AZ Gilbert $572,469 7.6% Seattle, WA Woodinville $1,357,938 11.2% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN Richfield $338,006 3.8% San Diego, CA Encinitas $1,830,798 10.5% St. Louis, MO Ballwin $378,157 4.9% Tampa, FL Westchase $537,668 9.8% Baltimore, MD Ellicott City $647,470 4.8% Denver, CO Highlands Ranch $777,744 9.9% Pittsburgh, PA Bethel Park $286,686 4.6% Portland, OR Tigard $639,612 7.4% Charlotte, NC Concord $351,500 10.1% Sacramento, CA Rocklin $711,492 5.9% San Antonio, TX Canyon Lake $428,221 9.2% Orlando, FL Kissimmee $340,127 12.1% Cincinnati, OH Springboro $373,420 3.9% Cleveland, OH Strongsville $306,312 4.2% Kansas City, MO Prairie Village (KS) $411,038 6.3% Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas $421,557 9.9% Columbus, OH Dublin $526,583 5.3% Indianapolis, IN Franklin $249,026 7.5% San Jose, CA Milpitas $1,477,181 8.6% Austin, TX Cedar Park $618,479 10.0% Virginia Beach, VA Corolla (NC) $753,674 7.7% Nashville, TN Mount Juliet $514,674 12.5% Providence, RI Warwick $346,785 5.2% Milwaukee, WI Wauwatosa $323,905 3.7% Jacksonville, FL Fruit Cove $528,528 9.6% Memphis, TN Olive Branch (MS) $318,863 7.1% Oklahoma City, OK Edmond $310,261 5.8% Louisville, KY New Albany (IN) $208,544 4.1% Hartford, CT West Hartford $337,641 4.3% Richmond, VA Richmond $315,877 7.1% New Orleans, LA Mandeville $355,150 4.7% Buffalo, NY Williamsville $344,924 4.9% Raleigh, NC Cary $580,261 10.8% Birmingham, AL Hoover $398,352 5.0% Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City $612,154 7.2%

*Ordered by market size



