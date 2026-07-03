People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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03.07.2026 12:15:21

Pride Month has great significance for those who feel invisible. In Slovenia, many LGBTQ+ people understand just what that means

One of the first steps taken by Slovenia's new right-wing government in June was to remove the rainbow flag outside the Culture Ministry. As Pride Month draws to a close, DW surveys the situation of the LGBTQ+ community.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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