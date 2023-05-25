Pride Returns to Decentraland for the Third Year

In collaboration with Polygonal Mind and Vegas City, Metaverse Pride is back at Decentraland to continue building Inclusive Virtual Worlds for Global LGBTQIA+ Community

LONDON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse - The virtual social world Decentraland announced today the return of the platform’s popular digital celebration of the global LGBTQIA+ community. Decentraland, in collaboration with community studios Polygonal Mind and Vegas City, is hosting Metaverse Pride 2023, a 3-day, inclusive and vibrant virtual event that takes place within the blockchain-based metaverse. The event will celebrate the diversity of the global LGBTQIA+ community, engender inclusivity, and add to the storied history of Pride month.



Metaverse Pride 2023 will take place from June 27th to June 29th, featuring a number of immersive experiences, virtual art installations, live musical performances, and educational content intentionally crafted for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. The Metaverse Pride Parade will also return bigger and better this year in a new, permanent location within Decentraland. Attendees will be able to join the virtual parade, showcasing their unique avatars and custom Wearables, by hopping on the delightfully flamboyant floats touring through Decentraland. The parade will be accompanied by games and interactive experiences that allow participants to engage with the event and win prizes.

In addition to the parade, Metaverse Pride 2023 offers various educational workshops and panel discussions with global community leaders addressing LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health, and advocacy topics. The event also showcases unique Wearables from LGBTQIA+ digital artists, and provides safe spaces for attendees to connect and share their experiences. To further celebrate the occasion and inspire the virtual world’s creators, the Decentraland Foundation is also organizing a Metaverse Pride Wearable design contest to be held in the weeks before the event.



"It is an honor to lead this year’s Metaverse Pride, where we empower community members to produce Pride together in a decentralized fashion. By involving them in the event's organization and execution, we aim to foster a sense of shared ownership and unity within our virtual community,” said Iara Dias, Partnerships Manager and Metaverse Pride Coordinator at the Decentraland Foundation.

"Joining forces with Decentraland to bring Metaverse Pride 2023 to life gives us the opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of blockchain-based virtual worlds. We are working together to make this event a showcase for diversity, equality, and self-expression in a digital environment, creating immersive and meaningful virtual experiences for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies,” said Daniel García Aranda, CEO of Polygonal Mind.



"We are thrilled to be part of Pride in Decentraland and to create a vibrant and inclusive celebration that celebrates the diversity and acceptance of all individuals. At Vegas City, we truly believe in fostering a community that welcomes everyone with open arms, and we are honored to support this important cause,” said James Ashton, Founder of Vegas City.

The Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign will join Decentraland’s virtual Pride event to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the metaverse. The goal of the Emmy-winning national communications program is to help the public recognize the role we can each play in creating a more just, equitable and inclusive society. Love Has No Labels will bring that educational and inspirational content to Decentraland in an effort to encourage meaningful actions in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Metaverse Pride 2023 is a decentralized, community-driven event that relies on the collaborative efforts of its participants. If you would like to participate in Metaverse Pride 2023, simply create an account in Decentraland, customize your avatar, and join the festivities in the virtual world. The event is open to everyone and is an excellent opportunity to learn about the issues facing the global LGBTQIA+ community.



Join the celebrations for queer love, queer creativity, and queer life at the next installment of Metaverse Pride by pre-registering here. Follow Decentraland and the event hashtag #MetaversePride23 on Twitter, and join their Discord to learn more.

About Decentraland

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

About Polygonal Mind

Pioneering the construction of the metaverse since 2018, Polygonal Mind is a Creative Development Studio that imagines, designs and develops stunning environments, avatars, wearables, games and experiences that contain an immense artistic value for the metaverse. Polygonal Mind connects companies and brands with the metaverse creating buildings that evoke their spirit and philosophy with a great aesthetic and surprising approach. We believe in building new virtual realities framed in the Metaverse so that humankind can share, experiment and evolve together. www.polygonalmind.com

About Vegas City

Vegas City, is the premier metaverse entertainment destination and commercial zone in Decentraland. Formed in 2017, our team is one of the most experienced metaverse production teams and is one of the largest owners of virtual LAND in the Metaverse. Vegas City has hosted and delivered projects for many brands, celebrities and companies entering Decentraland including Bing Crosby, Boy George, Dillon Francis, LaLigaLand, Australian Open, Jose Cuervo, Yahoo!, Dominos, Unilever, OpenSea, Zed Run and many others. We have also partnered with Decentraland to produce some of the platform’s largest events including Metaverse Music Festival 2021 and 2022, Pride and Art Week. https://www.vegascity.org

For Media Inquiry:

press@decentraland.org

marketing@polygonalmind.com