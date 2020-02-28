PrideStaff CEO Named to "Staffing 100 North America" List for Fifth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an evolving, $155.5 billion North American market filled with accomplished professionals, PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their leader and visionary, Founder and CEO George Rogers, was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' "Staffing 100 North America" List for a fifth consecutive year.

Rogers has made Staffing 100 for half a decade running by growing a single-office staffing firm, which he founded in 1978, into a nationwide, commercial staffing franchise with more than 80 office locations generating over $240 million in annual revenue. His vision for growth and development also resulted in the launch of three additional divisions – PrideStaff Financial, Rx relief®, and Insurance Relief – each dedicated to serving niche areas within the staffing industry. All of PrideStaff's divisions have been recognized as multi-year winners of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for outstanding client and talent satisfaction.

For nine years, the Staffing 100 has served not as a ranking, but as a modern way to recognize the men and women who are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions. In a complex, changing job market, these CEOs, entrepreneurs, workforce specialists, attorneys, technologists and more have adapted to change, creating efficient processes that satisfy both candidates and end-users without sacrificing the human element in staffing.

"In recent years, the staffing industry has adapted to artificial intelligence, critical talent shortages, new workforce models and a complex regulatory environment," said Rogers. "PrideStaff has risen to the top of our industry by staying ahead of these changes – and leveraging them as a source of competitive advantage. By using the right technology to improve customer experience while also driving efficiency, PrideStaff has grown to become an organization that makes a meaningful difference to the employers, job seekers and local communities in each market we serve.

"I'm proud to have once again been named to SIA's Staffing 100 North America list and to be the visionary for an organization with such a bright future," continued Rogers. "By delivering exceptional service experiences, developing our talented staff members and Strategic-Partners, and leading the digital transformation of staffing, we will remain at the top of our industry in terms of franchise growth, profitability and customer satisfaction for decades to come."

This honor is the latest of several accolades the national staffing organization has recently received. In addition to being named a seven-time Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Award winner, PrideStaff was also named to Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List earlier this year. Rogers attributes PrideStaff's sustained success to proven processes, world-class technology, commitment to quality service and the exceptional executive team he has built.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.



SOURCE PrideStaff