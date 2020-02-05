PrideStaff Continues to Set the Service Standard in the Staffing Industry - Earns 2020 Best of Staffing® Awards for Eleventh Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce for the eleventh consecutive year that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. Additionally, they were awarded their seventh consecutive Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Each year, fewer than 1% of all U.S. and Canadian staffing agencies earn a Best of Staffing Diamond Award. As the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn the Diamond Award designation for both client and talent satisfaction seven years in a row, PrideStaff is truly in its own class:



PrideStaff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from clients over 3x more frequently than industry's average.

PrideStaff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from their placed job candidates over 150% more frequently than the industry's average.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Everyone in our organization – from senior managers and recruiters to account managers and front-office staff – is committed to creating exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and associates," said PrideStaff COO, Tammi Heaton. "In a time of record-low unemployment, we have invested heavily in technology and new initiatives to help us deliver what employers and job seekers want most, and build strong, loyal partnerships in the process."

"We are thrilled to become the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in revenue to win the Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Award for eleven consecutive years, and we're poised for a bright future in this industry," continued Heaton. "As technology, the talent market and the economy changes, PrideStaff will continue developing world-class experiences for clients and talent in ways that make them want to come back again and again."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE PrideStaff