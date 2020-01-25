PrideStaff DFW Mid-Cities Relocates to Better Meet Needs of Area Job Seekers and Employers

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their DFW Mid-Cities office is relocating effective January 27th. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, administrative, logistics, manufacturing and professional disciplines.

The new standalone facility, which offers parking right out front, is located at 3001 Airport Freeway, Suite B, Bedford, Texas 76201. The phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

"PrideStaff DFW Mid-Cities was one of PrideStaff's fastest-growing new offices in 2019, and our team quickly outgrew our original site," said Owner/Strategic-Partner John Merrill. "We needed more space to accommodate continued expansion, so we looked for a location that would be convenient for our candidates, staff and clients."

"Now more centrally located within our territory, the new office has a better layout for serving applicants and is much easier to find, thanks in part to more visible signage from the freeway," continued Merrill. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to continue growing our business, make applying more convenient for job seekers, and attract even better talent for the employers we serve. Please come visit us at our new location after January 27th."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The DFW Mid-Cities office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Southwest Airlines and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

SOURCE PrideStaff