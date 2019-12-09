PrideStaff Expands with Staffing and Employment Agency in Northern Virginia Fairfax

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitalizing on continued economic growth in the region, PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Fairfax, Virginia. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines.

"Northern Virginia is my home, so I'm excited to be opening a PrideStaff office where I have deep connections within the business community and talent market," said Brian Hedlund, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Northern Virginia Fairfax office. "By living out our mission statement, 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' my team and I look forward to creating great employment matches that fuel success for clients and candidates alike."

"PrideStaff is rapidly growing in Virginia. This is the second PrideStaff office to open in Northern Virginia in the past year, and it's the third location serving our state," continued Hedlund. "I'm proud to be part of our organization's expansion in this region, supporting the needs of area employers, job seekers and our local community."

As a national staffing organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Northern Virginia Fairfax office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

SOURCE PrideStaff