PrideStaff Financial Sets Standard for Service Delivery - Wins 10th Consecutive Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff Financial, part of the PrideStaff companies, pleased to announce for the tenth consecutive year that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. Additionally, they were awarded their sixth consecutive Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Each year, fewer than 1% of all U.S. and Canadian staffing agencies earn a Best of Staffing Diamond Award. As the only staffing firm specializing in accounting and financial staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win Client and Talent Diamond Awards six years in a row, PrideStaff Financial is truly in a class of its own.



PrideStaff Financial received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from clients nearly 4x more frequently than industry's average.

PrideStaff Financial received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from of their placed job candidates, nearly 200% more frequently than industry's average.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"It's extremely rewarding to have earned Client and Talent Diamond Awards in a time of critical talent shortages within the accounting & finance industry," said Ryan Williams, Vice President of PrideStaff Financial. "We've maintained this track record of excellence for a decade now by investing heavily in technology and processes that prioritize the service delivery experience we provide to clients and candidates."

"Everyone in our organization treats employers, associates and placed talent in ways that make people want to work with us time and time again," continued Williams. "As we look to the future, PrideStaff Financial will continue living Our Mission statement to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' and build successful staffing relationships that benefit all parties in the employment equation."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit http://www.pridestafffinancial.com.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at http://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE PrideStaff Financial