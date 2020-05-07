PrideStaff Gulfport Provides Much-Needed Support to Local Firefighters

FRESNO, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early this month, PrideStaff Gulfport partnered with local businesses to keep firefighters battling the Canal Road fire stay fed and hydrated. PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, was proud to help these first responders working around the clock to control the fire that continued to spread because of shifting winds.

PrideStaff worked alongside Supporting the Coastal Front Line, delivering water, snacks and more than 70 meals from Waffle House to firefighters in Harrison County. Jourdan Hartshorn with PrideStaff Gulfport, reported from the scene, "Some of these guys have been on shift, they were supposed to go home, but they stayed for work. So, we want to make sure they are fed and well hydrated."

As part of a leading national staffing and employment agency with more than 80 offices across the United States, PrideStaff Gulfport is stepping up to help put people back to work and keep critical businesses and organizations running smoothly. Backed by best-in-class technology and processes, the staffing franchise quickly pivoted when the pandemic hit to accelerate its transition to remote operations. Their offices are actively using online recruiting, virtual interviews, and proprietary technology to seamlessly support their clients' staffing and hiring needs during the pandemic.

"We take pride in our place in the community," said Gary Carmichael, Owner/Strategic Partner of the PrideStaff Gulfport office. "For us, it's about more than business; it's about pitching in when we're needed most, whether that means feeding our first responders, providing community members with work to feed their families or giving businesses the support they need for the local economy to thrive."

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Southwest Airlines and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

SOURCE PrideStaff