PrideStaff Wilmington Owner/Strategic-Partner Monica Eboda Named 2019 Talent Person of the Year Finalist by Delaware Business Times

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that Wilmington Owner/Strategic-Partner Monica Eboda was named a 2019 Talent Person of the Year finalist by the Delaware Business Times.

Presented in partnership with Delaware Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the annual HR Awards program honors Delaware executives, partners and companies that are making waves in the field of HR through their leadership, innovation and achievement. Each year, a judging committee of local business leaders selects honorees based on engagement, effectiveness and ROI.

A Certified Staffing Professional with more than 25 years of business relationship management, executive coaching and business leadership experience in the financial services industry, Eboda was selected as a finalist for helping her clients drive growth and profitability. By identifying business opportunities, developing effective solutions and seamlessly matching talent with the right opportunities, Eboda has distinguished herself as a leader who delivers amazing results for clients and candidates alike. Since opening in 2015, PrideStaff Wilmington has partnered with almost 100 companies and placed more than 500 associates. Thanks to impressive retention rates exceeding 85% for placed talent and 95% for clients, Eboda's business continues to grow exponentially, tracking at 50% year-over-year growth in gross revenue.

"I am honored to be named a finalist in the Talent Person of the Year category," stated Eboda. "Our associates and clients have positioned us for this distinguished nomination and recognition; without them, we wouldn't be where we are today."

"We look forward to continued partnership with the business community as we live our PrideStaff mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," continued Eboda. "We are indeed driven by what matters to people and organizations in the Delaware Valley. Here's to a successful, blessed and healthy 2020!"

"An exceptional executive and HR leader, Monica is a prime example of how living our corporate mission benefits all parties in the employment equation," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "By building a dynamic team and delivering in the areas that matter most to our customers, Monica makes a meaningful impact on area employers, job seekers and the entire Wilmington community."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

SOURCE PrideStaff